Rated among some of the best streaming devices in the business, Amazon's range of Fire TV products can significantly revamp your home streaming setup, requiring just minutes of setup. With Amazon Prime Day this week, the retailer has significantly cut down the prices of some of its streaming devices, including the super-advanced Fire TV Cube and the Fire TV Stick Lite for the budget conscious. Of course, there are plenty of other deals to trick out your smart home setup, but if streaming is your focus, you can't go wrong with these deals.

Amazon Fire TV Cube

As far as streaming players go, it doesn't get better than the 3rd generation Fire TV Cube. It's rightly marketed as the fastest streaming player ever produced by Amazon and has the hardware to back it up. The Fire TV Cube offers a blazing-fast 8-core processor with built-in support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and Dolby Atmos Audio content out of the box. While a discount of $30 may not be exciting at first glance, the hardware credentials of the 3rd gen Fire TV Cube make it among the more desirable streaming hardware deals you'll find this Prime Day.

Smart home compatibility is front and center on the new Fire TV Cube, offering voice-guided controls for all your Alexa-powered smart accessories. Multiple onboard microphones can pick up your voice from across the room, and there are strong speakers onboard, too. The Fire TV Cube is pretty future-proofed, with support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.0, with the latter letting you pair gaming controllers and other devices wirelessly. Pick these up for just $110 this annual shopping holiday.

Source: Amazon Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen) $110 $140 Save $30 The third generation model in the Fire TV Cube series sits on top of Amazon's extensive list of streaming devices. If you've been holding off on picking up the powerful Fire TV Cube, this $30 discount should be all the motivation you need this Prime Day. $110 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Next in the Fire TV streaming devices hierarchy is the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, offering 4K UHD streaming in a compact package. This is a worthwhile upgrade for existing Fire TV Stick owners, with Amazon touting a 40% performance boost over the Fire TV Stick 4K. Dolby Atmos Audio is supported, and so are Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+, unlocking crystal clear TV shows and movies, provided they are supported by your accompanying TV and streaming service provider.

The 750MHz GPU on this streaming stick lets you enjoy some of the top games in the business while also supporting the Amazon Luna cloud-based game streaming service. It also comes with the handy Alexa Voice Remote, with preset buttons for some of the most popular streaming apps. With this in mind, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is an incredible value for just $25 this Prime Day.

Source: Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max $25 $55 Save $30 The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is at an unmissable price this Amazon Prime Day, combining a package that includes Wi-Fi 6, an upgraded CPU and GPU, and an excellent Alexa Voice Remote, all for just $25. $25 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

If you want a 4K streaming stick without any of the bells and whistles of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, the standard Fire TV Stick 4K is a suitable option. It has the same hardware set as its Max sibling, albeit with some limitations. Nevertheless, for just $23, this is perhaps the best deal you'll see on Amazon's streaming stick all season. You also get a capable Alexa Voice Remote, which lets you control your compatible smart home appliances on top of native device-related tasks like opening a particular app or checking out the local weather.

Each Fire TV Stick 4K comes with a 1-year limited warranty, with the option to secure it further with 2 or 3-year extended warranty options. Amazon Prime subscribers are entitled to some additional perks, making this a decent choice for your living room or guest room television.

Source: Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $23 $50 Save $27 This plug-and-play 4K streaming stick usually sells for $50, but Amazon is slashing 54% on the asking price, bringing it down to only $23. It supports 4K content out of the box and even supports Fire TV games via Bluetooth controllers. $23 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick

If you're just starting with streaming devices, the Fire TV Stick is an excellent starting point for your streaming journey. For Prime Day, Amazon is offering this entry-level streaming stick for just $17, down from the original cost of $40. For this price, you get the full suite of the Fire TV Stick experience, including Games on Fire TV, albeit with some constraints due to hardware limitations.

All your favorite streaming apps are supported, so you'll find no limitations regarding the content available. This option is recommended for a spare guest room HDTV; all it takes is an internet connection. Amazon says the Fire TV Stick also supports Dolby Atmos Audio on some content as long as you have the necessary hardware, such as a compatible soundbar.

Source: Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick $17 $40 Save $23 The Amazon Fire TV Stick is one of the most recognizable devices in the lineup. It doesn't have 4K but is still an excellent streaming device for those on a budget. This Prime Day discount takes things further by slashing over 57% on the sticker price. $17 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

We've long loved the versatility of the Fire TV Stick series, but what if you want the absolute cheapest streaming stick on the company's portfolio? Well, that's where the Fire TV Stick Lite comes in with its handy "Lite" Alexa Voice Remote and the ability to control all your Alexa-enabled smart home products. You'll find a few quick access buttons for Netflix and Prime Video on the remote, with a dedicated live TV button included.

You generally need to shell out $30 for this budget streaming stick. But Amazon is slashing 50% on the price tag for Prime Day, making this a steal, particularly considering the features it brings to the table. We're unlikely to see a better deal this shopping holiday on this streaming device.

Source: Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite $15 $30 Save $15 The Fire TV Stick Lite is the cheapest streaming stick on the company's roster, but that's not necessarily bad. You can stream Full HD content, navigate controls using the provided Alexa Voice Remote Lite, and connect controllers for routine gaming sessions. This starter streaming device is an excellent pickup this Prime Day at half-off. $15 at Amazon

If your home TV setup needs a desperate revamp, these Prime Day deals on the Fire TV stick series couldn't come at a better time. However, this isn't the only set of deals that are live for this two-day shopping holiday. For instance, you can pick up Amazon's Echo Buds earbuds at a never-before-seen price. Alternatively, Amazon's nifty smart plug is also selling with a nearly 50% discount.

As is the nature of most deals, it's hard to tell how long they'll be up. It's generally until stocks last, so be sure to add your favorite Prime Day products to the shopping cart.