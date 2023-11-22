No holiday season is complete without a proper movie marathon with the family, and what better way to watch your favorite Christmas movies (or any of your favorite movies for that matter) than with one of the best streaming devices around — the Amazon Fire TV Stick. Turning any TV into a full blown Smart TV with thousands of movies and TV shows, it's one of the cheapest ways to upgrade an old display without buying a new smart TV outright.

Thanks to Amazon's Black Friday sale, it's now even cheaper to pick up a streaming device. Almost all of the best Amazon Fire TV streaming devices are on sale this week, with upwards of 50% off select models for a limited time. So get ready to stream into the holiday season with these amazing Black Friday Fire TV Stick deals!

Fire TV Stick 4K

Source: Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen, 2023) $25 $50 Save $25 Amazon's newest Fire TV Stick 4K offers a decent upgrade over the previous generation, including a bump to Wi-Fi 6 as well as HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos support. For those with a 4K compatible display, this is the option you'll want to go with. $25 at Amazon

The latest Fire TV Stick 4K offers the best all-around option for those looking to pick up a streaming device. Not only is it normally under $50, it features support for almost all the latest HDR formats including Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10, HDR10+ and even HLG. It is also quite powerful for its tiny size, offering a smooth and responsive experience whether your streaming a movie or navigating the menus.

An upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 support also means faster streaming with 4K content, so you won't be dealing with any hiccups or buffering while watching Oppenheimer or one of the thousands of available movies or TV shows available. The on-board 8GB of storage space also lets you save apps and movies directly to the device, plus you also get free live TV and a nifty little picture-in-picture live view feature that lets you watch two things at once.

Fire TV Stick

Source: Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick $20 $40 Save $20 If you're using a display that doesn't support UHD content, then the standard Fire TV Stick is your best bet. In terms of streaming services and content available, it's identical to the Fire TV Stick 4K. However, it only supports Wi-Fi 5 and there's no HDR support, with only 1080p resolution and lower availab.e $20 at Amazon

The standard Fire TV Stick isn't necessarily a downgrade in terms of what is available content-wise, but it does lack a few upgrades that the Fire TV Stick 4K comes with. You'll still have the entire library of streaming services, movies, and live TV channels to watch, but additional features like 4K resolution and Wi-Fi 6 support are absent.

That said, it's still a good upgrade over the previous generation Fire Stick TV, offering a much more powerful device that provides a smoother streaming experience. The dashboard is much snappier, and navigating menus isn't a slog anymore thanks to a beefed up processor and increased RAM. Plus, it does also support Dolby Atmos sound where available, so the sound quality is on par with the 4K counterpart.

Fire TV Stick Lite

Source: Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite $16 $30 Save $14 The absolute cheapest and most basic Fire TV device, the Fire TV Stick Lite is the most affordable way to get into the world of streaming. It supports HD streaming, and sports all of your favorite streaming services and content. However, some small downgrades, including a simplified remote and standard audio support, help bring the price down. $16 at Amazon

There's no cheaper way to get into streaming than with a Fire TV Stick Lite, Amazon's most basic and simple streaming stick available. It's a lot like the standard Fire TV Stick, with all the same streaming services and content available for viewing. However, a few downgrades to a more simplified remote and basic audio quality support make it a bit cheaper overall.

Like the Fire TV Stick, it also supports Wi-Fi 5 and features an Alexa Voice Remote, but it's a simplified model that does not include preset buttons to quickly jump to specific apps. However, you can still fully control your streaming experience with voice commands, so it's still just as intuitive.

More Fire TV Stick Black Friday deals

While the three offers above are the best value overall, there are a couple more deals to check out. Both the Amazon Fire TV Cube and Fire TV Stick 4K Max are also on sale, however their discounts are slightly less. That said, each is down to its lowest price of the year, so the deals Amazon is offering are still worth a look.

Amazon's Black Friday Fire TV Stick deals are only around for a limited time, and we expect them to be gone by the end of next week after Cyber Monday. While you've got some time to make your decision on which streaming device is best for you, you'll want to make the buy sooner rather than later. At these prices, Amazon's streaming sticks are sure to move quickly.