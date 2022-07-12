Most TVs have some built-in smarts these days, but even a cheap streaming box will probably do a better job. It just so happens that's what Amazon has on offer today. The Fire TV Light usually retails for just $30, which is already a steal. For Prime Day, it's down a whopping 60% to $11.99, marking the lowest price ever for this device. If you need a streaming box, and the price is a factor, there's no reason to get anything else.

Like the other Fire TV Sticks, the Lite is a small, unassuming rectangle that plugs into your TV's HDMI port. Being so inexpensive, you will have to make some compromises, but not too many. The Fire TV Lite tops out at 1080p, and there's no HDR support for your TV. Likewise, you won't get TV controls built into the remote. However, you get the same Alexa voice remote that ships with the more expensive Fire TVs, and you can install all the same apps.

The Fire TV Stick Lite has more than you'd expect, given the low price. You get the dongle itself, the Alexa remote, batteries, a power adapter, and an HDMI extender in case your ports are in an awkward place. If the Lite isn't good enough for your needs, some of Amazon's other streaming devices are discounted for Prime Day, too.

The Fire TV Cube is Amazon's most expensive Fire TV, but it's getting a bit long in the tooth (launched in late 2019). Still, it has all the same features as the Sticks, plus hands-free Alexa, double the storage (16GB), and a more powerful processor.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max offers much the same feature set as the Lite, but it can stream in 4K HDR and control your TV. It also has Wi-Fi 6 support, which not even the Cube can say.

