Connecting your phone or laptop to a larger external display can be quite a hassle if wires are involved. Thankfully, Chromecast for Google TV and Amazon's best Fire TV streaming devices take the pain out of the process with wireless casting. You can always go for a top-of-the-line Fire TV Stick 4K Max, but there's no denying the budget appeal of a Fire TV Stick Lite. At just $30, it offers great value and all the basic Fire TV features you could ask for. For Prime Day this year, Amazon has sweetened the deal, dropping the Fire TV Lite's price to just $15 — that's 50% off, making it a steal of a deal if a budget casting solution is all you need.

Who should buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite?

Amazon's Fire TV Stick Lite is, by far, the company's cheapest casting solution with the Fire OS experience, allowing you to download apps, stream directly, etc. However, cutting corners shouldn't surprise us when the hardware built to last a few years only costs as much as a decent dinner. The Fire TV Stick Lite has all the essentials, but it also misses some features that you should be aware of before pulling the trigger.

The Fire TV Stick Lite does a fine job casting 180p and 720p content to any display. You can connect it via HDMI, and it uses a short micro-USB cable for power. Once connected, you can boot into Fire OS (running on the Quad-core CPU clocked at 1.7GHz) to find the content you want to stream. However, there's just 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage, so please don't have high expectations in terms of the smoothness of the UI and content load times. Also, you might not be able to install too many apps on the Fire TV Stick Lite.

That said, the device comes with an Alexa Voice Remote Lite, which you can use to give voice commands for simple actions like changing the volume or launching an app. The Fire TV Stick Lite also supports Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and viewing HDR and HDR10+ content, complete with support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital audio pass-through to connected speakers, as long as they are compatible.

In all fairness, it's hard to argue with the value proposition of the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite. It's Amazon's cheapest Fire TV stick, and there's not much else you can expect below the $30 price. This Prime Day, Amazon is cutting your tight budget some slack, dropping the price even lower to $15. That's a flat 50% off, and we haven't seen the price drop any lower since November 2022. Snag this deal while it lasts if you want the Fire TV Stick experience for cheap. Of course, if you are looking for other ways to up your smart home game, there are plenty of deals for improving your smart home, too.