Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite $15 $30 Save $15 The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite makes a great stocking stuffer, offering Full HD streaming and an all-time low price of $15 with this deal. $15 at Amazon

There's a limited time deal taking place on our pick for the best value Amazon Fire TV streaming device. The Fire TV Stick Lite is the most affordable of the Fire TV Stick lineup, and today at Amazon it's made even more affordable with a 50% markdown. That brings its price to just $15, as it would regularly cost $30. This is the best price we've ever seen on the Fire TV Stick Lite. You're going to want to pounce on this deal as soon as you can, as Amazon is calling it a limited time deal and there's no telling when time may run up.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

You'll find several Amazon Fire TV Stick models among our selections for the best streaming devices, with the Fire TV Stick Lite being one we feel is also worth consideration. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite review we declare it the best way to stream on a budget. It's got plenty of great features without sacrificing anything too necessary, and it's a difficult device to pass up when you bundle it all into this $15 deal.

Access is at the top of the feature set with the Fire TV Stick Lite. Everything the Fire TV platform is in play with this little device. That includes access to more than 1.5 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and other paid streaming services. But it also includes more than 300,000 free movies and TV episodes from ad-supported streaming apps like Plus TV, Tubi, and more.

One thing the Fire TV Stick Lite is missing when compared to more expensive streaming devices is 4K resolution. The Fire TV Stick Lite checks in with Full HD 1080p resolution. This was the standard for nearly two decades, however, so if you enjoyed the quality of your favorite content before 4K came along, the image quality you'll find with the Fire TV Stick Lite will likely be just fine.

If you do prefer to watch in 4K you may want to check out the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K or Fire TV Stick 4K Max. But if you're in the market for some value, this deal on the Fire TV Stick Lite is a difficult one to let pass. You can grab the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for just $15 right now, which is its all-time low price and a 50% savings from its $30 regular price.