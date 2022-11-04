Amazon builds some of the best streaming devices around, from "lowly" HD models to the beefy Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max — and they all make for great gifts. They give you access to thousands of streaming apps, games, and Alexa commands, and they won't empty your wallet in the process. Right now, they're even more affordable, as Amazon is discounting three models by up to fifty percent.

Pick up the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $25

This one is easily the most appealing; in addition to streaming in 4K, it also supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+, meaning your sports and movies will pop more, and not get drowned out by ambient lighting. It comes with the full Alexa Voice Remote, which includes volume and power buttons for your TV, and it's perfect for most people with a 4K TV set.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K offers brilliant 4K streaming and smart home controls at an affordable price. Its features include 4K support, HDR support, and the Alexa Voice Remote with TV controls. View at Amazon

Get the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for $20

If you or the person you are shopping for don't have a 4K TV, or you just want to save the extra $5, consider the Fire TV Stick Lite. This one is missing HDR support, and its Alexa remote doesn't have TV controls, but otherwise it's largely the same as the 4K model above: you're still going to get access to all the streaming apps, Alexa, and the entire Fire TV ecosystem.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite Upgrade your TV to a smart TV, without having to fork over hundreds of dollars. The Amazon Fire TV Stick gives you access to all of your favorite streaming apps, as well as games, music, and much more. View at Amazon

Grab an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $40

The 4K Max is the most premium model here, with everything mentioned in the above two Fire TV sticks, plus the addition of support for Wi-Fi 6. If you have a Wi-Fi 6-compatible router, and watch a lot of 4K content, this one makes the most sense. It's also a good idea if you have other Amazon devices, such as Echo smart speakers, and want to pair them with the Fire TV Stick for Alexa Home Theater audio.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the ultimate 4K streaming stick. It includes support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos, and Wi-Fi 6. View at Amazon

Black Friday is just a few weeks away, so we will for sure be seeing more deals on streaming devices. But that said, it's hard to imagine these Fire TV Sticks dropping much lower than the prices you see here, so maybe think about getting a head start on your shopping.