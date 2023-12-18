With just a week to go before Christmas, the long holiday weekend that awaits us is going to be the perfect time to get cozy and binge-watch your favorite TV shows and movies. The Christmas movie marathon has become a yearly tradition for many of us, with Christmas Even and Christmas Day reserved for films like The Santa Clause, Jingle all the Way, and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.

However, without a smart TV or a streaming device, these marathons become a painful experience, since each movie is usually available exclusively on different streaming services. While it can be argued which streaming service is the best value, there's one thing that is for certain. Without a way to easily access all the different streaming apps, you'll have to skip out on a movie or two.

Thankfully, Amazon is dropping some last-minute Christmas deals on its best Fire TV streaming devices, offering a cheap way to upgrade your old display into a Smart TV quickly and easily. These plug-and-play streaming devices bring the entire world of streaming to your fingertips, letting you browse millions of TV shows and movies on Prime, Netflix, and even Hulu (or any other streaming you have a subscription to).

Chances are these deals will only be available for the next few days, so you'll want to pick one up now if you need it in time for the holiday weekend. If you're a Prime member, the good news is you can get them by the weekend thanks to 2-Day shipping.

Last-minute Fire TV Stick deals at Amazon

While most of Amazon's streaming devices are on sale this week, some deals are a bit better than others. Thankfully, two of the most popular options are down to their best prices since Black Friday, so you're getting a good price on the two most versatile models.

The standard HD Amazon Fire TV Stick, as well as the newer Fire TV Stick 4K, are both almost 40% off this week. If you've got a 4K display, the latter offers the best experience while still offering one of the cheapest streaming devices available right now at just $30. If you've just got a standard HD display, the $25 Fire TV Stick will essentially offer the same experience minus the UHD resolution and Wi-Fi 6 support.

Of course, if you do have a UHD display and have a little bit more to spend, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the option you'll want to go with. Not only does it feature support for the new Wi-Fi 6E standard, which improves upload and download speeds tremendously for 4K streaming, but it also features Dolby Atmos support, along with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ formats.

Amazon's hub-like Fire TV Cube is also up for grabs on sale, however, the smaller 14% discount doesn't really make the buy quite worth it right now. It's a great streaming box, don't get us wrong, and the smart home connectivity is awesome if you've got the system setup, but the price is still on the higher side if you're just after a streaming device.

Lastly, the super cheap Fire TV Stick Lite is down to just $18, making it the cheapest option of the bunch. However, there's a lot you sacrifice by going with this option, including 4K UHD resolution, Wi-Fi 6, and enhanced audio and video format support.

Since we're so close to the holiday weekend, Prime members have the best shot at getting these delivered before Friday. Most of the Fire TV Sticks feature 2-day delivery, so you'll have until mid-Wednesday at the latest to guarantee arrival. Otherwise, get yours ordered today and you should have it just in time!