A decade ago, cutting the cord might've seemed like a sensible, streamlined option to hundreds of cable channels. These days, though, relying on countless streaming services can leave you feeling just as overwhelmed and confused. Device like Amazon's Fire TV Stick lineup promise to make finding something to watch a little easier, all while provide free content that doesn't require a subscription through services like Freevee.

These days, Amazon offers four different versions of the Fire TV Stick: two with support for 1080p streaming, two built for 4K. Both the Fire TV Stick 4K and its Max-ed out big brother offer similar experiences, with only a $5 price point separating the two platforms. So, is the cost of a breakfast sandwich worth it for Amazon's claimed performance improvements, or are you better off sticking with the more affordable option? Here's what's different — and what's the same — about these two models.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K vs. Fire TV Stick 4K Max: Hardware and remote differences

No one buys a streaming stick for its looks, and that's especially true if you're shopping for one of Amazon's gadgets. Both the 4K and 4K Max versions of the Fire TV Stick are made from black plastic, designed to disappear behind your TV into the HDMI port of your choice. We aren't exaggerating here when we say these two gadgets are virtually identical.

The same goes for the remote. While older Fire TV Stick 4K SKUs included an older version of Amazon's remote, the version you can buy today uses the same Alexa-powered voice remote as the Max, complete with a handful of app shortcuts along the bottom. It's nothing fancy — and the buttons are, frustratingly, non-customizable — but in either case, it'll get the job done.

The differences on the inside are what count here. The standard 4K model includes a MediaTek MT8695 quad-core processor, an IMG PowerVR GE8300 GPU, 1.5GB of RAM, and 8GB of storage. Although the Max version doesn't boost its hard drive, it does include newer and faster CPUs and GPUs, swapping to MediaTek'sMT8696 and an IMG PowerVR GE9215, respectively. It also includes 2GB of RAM, making app reloading far less common while swapping between services.

Basically, the Max is designed to be a souped-up version of the regular 4K stick, with faster loading times, smoother performance, and an all-around better experience. And in my testing, it really delivers. Being able to swap between two, three, even four different apps without being forced to reload and re-select your profile makes a huge difference in day-to-day viewing habits. It also makes browsing for something to watch on Friday night a whole lot more enjoyable.

It's not just more powerful — networking gets a big boost here too. While the regular 4K model is limited to Wi-Fi 5, the 4K Max supports Wi-Fi 6 routers. It's newer, faster, and offers a more stable connection — all the things you're looking for when trying to make sure nothing gets in the way of movie night. Both devices offer Ethernet connections as well, though you'll need to buy an adapter to take advantage of it.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K vs. Fire TV Stick 4K Max: Software differences

Okay, this part is really simple. If you're trying to decide whether the regular 4K or 4K Max will get you a better software experience when browsing Netflix or Amazon Prime for something to watch, the answer is: it doesn't matter. Regardless of which device you pick up, Fire TV OS is nearly the same on both devices.

Technically, the 4K Max runs Fire TV OS 7, while the regular model languishes away on Fire TV OS 6. Both versions have the same UI, so the biggest difference seems to come down to an unexpected source: Netflix. With the latest OS, Netflix actually supports Dolby Atmos on the 4K Max, while the regular 4K model — although capable of Atmos support — does not.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K vs. Fire TV Stick 4K Max: Price differences

Yes, the MSRP for these two products is just $5 apart. Amazon sells the standard 4K model for $50, while the 4K Max version is priced at $55. But if you've ever bought an Amazon-branded gadget, you know how often these devices go on sale. Looking at the historical lows for both products tells a slightly different story.

Since gaining the latest Alexa remote, the standard Fire TV Stick 4K hit an all-time low of just $25 — half off its usual price. Meanwhile, the newer 4K Max version hasn't been quite as cheap, with its lowest discount coming in at $35. That's a slightly more significant price difference, especially if you're shopping when both gadgets are on sale. If you can wait for a discount to pick up either of these, you'll be getting a great deal no matter what.

The answer here is super simple: if you're looking to buy a Fire TV Stick, the 4K Max option is the way to go. It's faster, running on improved hardware that boosts streaming and network performance. It features newer software than what's included in the older 4K model. And at only $5 more than its predecessor, there's little reason to select the legacy variant. If you're looking to invest in Amazon's TV ecosystem, just grab the 4K Max model and forget about the rest.