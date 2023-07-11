Source: Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max $25 $55 Save $30 The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is Amazon's best streaming stick, supporting class-leading features like Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Vision. The normal $55 price tag makes it a great value purchase, but a $30 discount drops the price even lower than the non-Max model, making this deal an absolute no-brainer. $25 at Amazon

4K smart TVs are quickly becoming the norm for anyone seeking an excellent content consumption experience. If you already bit the bullet and bought a 4K smart TV, you know the biggest drawback on most of them is the terrible user interface that’s not intuitive to navigate, stutters on the slow processor, and most often, lacks system-level support for voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

You are the exact buyer the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is geared toward — someone seeking a better user experience on existing compatible hardware. After all, this is Amazon’s top-of-the-line streaming solution that can be your ticket to a smooth, convenient, and feature-rich content streaming and casting experience. For Prime Day this year, Amazon is offering a staggering 55% discount on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, dropping its price from $55 to just $25.

Why should you buy the Fire TV Stick 4K Max

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is essentially a Fire TV Stick 4K turned up to eleven. It features all the bells and whistles you could hope for in a streaming stick and then some. For instance, the device includes a quad-core processor capped at 1.8GHz instead of 1.7GHz on all other Fire TV Stick models. You also get 2GB of RAM instead of the usual 1GB. Additionally, the device features a 150MHz GPU for smooth performance when cloud gaming on Amazon Luna. Amazon says that together, these features make the Fire TV Stick 4K Max 40% more powerful than the non-Max model.

The capable hardware is also fully loaded on the software side of things with Fire OS, support for HDR and HDR10+ video, and Dolby Vision at full 4K resolution and 60FPS. You won’t lose out on a proper cinematic experience with support for Dolby Atmos audio on some Netflix Prime Video and Disney+ shows. If you have one of the new Wi-Fi 6 routers, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max can also take advantage of the faster connection speeds, leading to lower application load times and buffer-free streaming from the web.

If you prefer streaming live TV, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max has you covered. With support for Picture in Picture (PIP), this Fire TV Stick can even show your security camera feed in a smaller window while you enjoy your entertainment. The only downside we can think of is that despite being Amazon’s latest and greatest Fire TV Stick, the 4K Max model is powered by micro-USB instead of the contemporary USB-C standard.

However, for all the features included, the $55 Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a compelling purchase, especially if you seek to resolve the slow and lag-prone UI of your smart TV OS. With this 55% discount for Prime Day, a Fire TV Stick that's 40% more powerful is an absolute steal for $25. For reference, that’s even lower than the regular $40 retail price of the no-Max Fire TV Stick 4K. Even in the last couple of years, we haven’t seen this high-end streaming solution sell for lower than $35. You should cop this $25 deal before it runs out.