Thanks to fast internet, console-free gaming is now possible. This means you can stream the latest Xbox games directly to compatible devices. To make this even better, check out Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max bundle for $80 right now. It comes with an official Sky Cipher Special Edition controller and a month of Game Pass Ultimate, which you’ll need for Xbox cloud gaming.

Normally priced at $147, this bundle is now available at a sweet discount thanks to an Amazon promotion post Prime Day. With a 45% off, it’s at its lowest price ever, making it a limited-time deal you won't want to miss.

Why the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is great

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a serious step up from the regular version, packing a faster processor and 16GB of storage, so it easily outshines older models. In our review, we were impressed with the upgraded hardware. Thanks to its more powerful processor and Wi-Fi 6E support, 4K streaming is super smooth. Plus, the Alexa Voice Remote comes with some cool features, like a find-my-remote function and a button to jump right into your recently watched shows.

It also supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos, making it a top pick for anyone after a powerful streamer without spending a ton. Setup is super simple—just plug it straight into your TV’s HDMI port, connect it to power, and you’re ready to go. Once it's running, you’ll have thousands of movies, shows, apps, and games right at your fingertips through the Fire TV platform.

And with the Xbox app now available on the Fire TV Stick 4K and 4K Max, gamers can access their Xbox accounts and dive into a wide range of games through Xbox Cloud Gaming. While not every title is cloud-compatible, there are still hundreds to choose from, including big names like Halo Infinite, Fortnite, and Mortal Kombat 11. While Xbox Cloud Gaming offers impressively low latency, it’s important to remember that completely latency-free gaming is still out of reach, no matter how fast your internet or how advanced Microsoft’s servers get.