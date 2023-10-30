Source: Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen, 2023) Promo code ADDMAX takes extra $5 off for select users $45 $60 Save $15 The new 2023 version of Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max tacks on a new processor, double the storage as the first gen, and Wi-Fi 6E support for smoother streaming. It will handle all your 4K media and Alexa smart home needs, and $15 off is a solid discount. $45 at Amazon

Few consumer electronics products offer more bang for your buck than Amazon's streaming devices. Don't let their small size or low price tags fool you, these things are jam-packed with features. Take the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Plug it into any TV set and it will not only give you instant access to all the streaming content you could want—TV shows, movies, apps, and music—but it will also turn that same set into a smart home hub, complete with voice commands and access to your Alexa devices. You can get all of this today for just $45, and even less for select customers.

To clarify, everyone is able to get the Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) on sale right now for just $45. This is 25% off, which is a good discount for such a recently released device. Additionally, some Amazon users will be able to use the promo code ADDMAX at checkout to take an extra $5 off. It's unclear how the qualifying accounts were chosen—some AP staffers are eligible for the discount, some aren't, and it has nothing to do with Prime membership status. So your best bet is to just try the code to see if it works, and again, even if it doesn't you're still getting a good deal.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023)

If you're already in Amazon's ecosystem, either as a Prime subscriber or owner of an Alexa device such as a Ring doorbell or Echo smart speaker, you should absolutely grab this 4K Fire Stick. It pairs perfectly with your Amazon Prime account, giving you access to all of your media purchases and streaming apps, and of course it works seamlessly with your Alexa smart home devices. Plus it has everything you'd want in a modern 4K streaming stick including Dolby Vision and Atmos support, Wi-Fi 6E support, and 16GB of onboard storage (double that of the first-gen).

Even for those that aren't all in on Amazon (yet), there is still plenty of utility here. If nothing else, the Fire TV Stick can be used as a quick and easy way to access your favorite streaming apps on the go, as its size and quick setup make it perfect for traveling. If you already own the first-gen 4K Max TV Stick, there is little incentive to upgrade outside the doubled storage. For everyone else, though, you should absolutely grab the new 4K Max while you can at this price.