Streaming sticks are the way to go if you're looking to beef up your current home theater setup. Not only are they great for TVs, but you can also use them with projectors and monitors too. Best of all, they don't normally cost all that much, which means they're an absolute no-brainer if you can manage to find them on sale.

With that said, this Amazon Fire TV Stick is going to be a fantastic option thanks to its wide range of features and incredible price. The Fire TV 4K Max is one of the best streaming devices you'll find on the market, and for a limited time, you can buy this device for just $39.99, which is 33% less than its normal price of $59.99.

What's great about Amazon's Fire TV 4K Max?

You're really getting an absolute steal with the current price of the Fire TV 4K Max. Not only does this offer streaming in 4K, but it also packs lots of great features as well, like support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG. In addition, you're also going to get great audio here as well, with support for Dolby Atmos.

When it comes to the actual hardware, this streaming device is powered by a MediaTek MT8696T quad-core processor that's paired with 2GB RAM. Furthermore, you also get 16GB of internal storage, which is plenty for the apps that you want to download.

When it comes to connectivity, this device supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. You also get a remote that's capable of voice recognition, which means you can use Amazon's Alexa to find and watch the shows you want. For those that like to game, this model offers support for streaming services like Amazon Luna and Xbox.

At $40, this is definitely one of those devices that you'll want to pick up if you need it. There really isn't anything better at this price, so get this deal while you can.