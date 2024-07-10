Prime Exclusive Deal Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen) 9 / 10 $35 $60 Save $25 The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is Amazon’s most feature-rich regular streamer. It can stream in 4K and supports the faster Wi-Fi 6 networks. Plus, you can use it to enjoy Atmos surround sound on Netflix and other streaming services. Best of all, right now, for a limited time, you can score this streaming stick for 42% off as it falls to its lowest price yet. $35 at Amazon

While cord cutting used to be an ultra-affordable alternative to terrestrial TV services, streaming services are now charging quite a bit more thanks to the rising cost of content and the need to engage with aggressive competitors. Regardless, if you've invested in that lifestyle, you'll know that while the standard viewing experience is pretty good, it can also get quite a bit better with the right equipment.

While there are plenty of different options when it comes to streaming sticks, Amazon has consistently offered some of the best. And during this early Prime Day deal, you can now score the brand's top-end Fire TV Stick 4K Max at its lowest price to date, with a promotion that knocks 42% off, dropping the price down to just $34.99 for a limited time.

What's great about Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming stick?

This is the streaming stick you want if you're looking to get some of the best audio and video quality in a compact package. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming stick delivers the best visuals from the brand's streaming stick lineup with support for 4K with Dolby Vision and HDR10+. In addition, you're getting an immersive sound experience as well with support for Dolby Atmos audio.

Naturally, you'll have access to some of the best streaming apps out on the market right now, like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Max, Crunchyroll, and many more. Furthermore, you can also access some top-end games as well, thanks to support for Amazon's Luna gaming service and Xbox Cloud Gaming. In addition to all of the above, Amazon is throwing in six months of MGM+ for free for a limited time.

You really can't ask for any more here and, at this price, this is an absolute no-brainer. So get this deal while you can, because it's the best price you're going to find for the Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming stick.