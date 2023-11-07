Source: Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen, 2023) Excellent dongle-style streamer $45 $60 Save $15 Amazon is well-known for its easy-to-use streaming dongle devices, and the newest addition to the company's lineup is no different. With HDR 10+ and 4K Ultra HD support, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a hugely impressive newcomer to an already great lineup. The picture and color quality are each spectacular, and the small form factor remains a favorite among streaming enthusiasts. Pros Small form factor Excellent video quality Cons Slight dip in comparative performance Best video quality available on an Amazon Fire TV device $45 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Amazon Fire TV Cube Best of both worlds $110 $140 Save $30 Amazon's Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen) is a dual-purpose streaming device. It offers up all the same voice control functionality in an Amazon Echo while doubling as a potent streaming tool for your TV. The Fire TV Cube is the best of both worlds, with the best picture quality to date in an Amazon streamer. Pros Two-in-one design is a big benefit for smart home users Best video quality available on an Amazon Fire TV device Cons Much higher price tag $110 at Amazon



Amazon’s lineup of streaming devices has ballooned in recent years. From the early days of the Fire TV Stick device, we all knew that the Prime-shipping juggernaut was on to something special. Capabilities have blossomed since, and today, the Fire TV connections allow for some seriously heavy lifting when it comes to streaming content from all across the spectrum.

While there are some fantastic Fire TV streaming devices in the range today, it can be hard to figure out the perfect choice for your entertainment system setup. One phenomenal choice among the range of devices is the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. The dongle-style streaming tool plugs directly into the back of your TV in one of its HDMI ports. Additionally, the associated remote has dedicated streaming service buttons for Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+. It’s a great option for fast and reliable viewing, but how does the stick model compare to the similarly impressive and function-packed Fire TV Cube?

Price, availability, and specs

The newest update to the Fire TV Stick 4K Max has just hit the shelves, having been released on September 27th 2023. The new Stick starts at $60, a little better than half the price of the Fire TV Cube. The Cube starts at $140, making it notably more expensive than the dongle attachment-style streamers.

Amazon's Fire TV Cube and Stick 4K Max are both available for purchase directly from Amazon’s digital storefront or at a local retailer like Best Buy.

In terms of streaming performance, both devices offer a comparable experience. Alexa capabilities are integrated into both streaming platforms, and picture quality is very similar across the two devices. On price alone, the Fire TV Stick model comes out as the clear victor among the two, but there's far more to the story than simply price and 4K visuals. This competition runs deeper.



Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Amazon Fire TV Cube Operating System Fire OS Fire OS Downloadable Apps Yes Yes Resolution 4K 4K Ports HDMI, Micro-USB HDMI, Micro-USB RAM/storage 2GB / 8GB 2GB / 16GB Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6E Integrations Amazon Alexa Amazon Alexa CPU Quad-core 1.8GHz Octa-core CPU 2.0GHz

Design and features

The most obvious distinction between the two devices is the design. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a dongle attachment that connects directly to the back of your TV. The HDMI output port (as well as the HDMI extender that comes with it to provide a bend in your connection, if necessary for a tight squeeze) are crafted into a small form factor that you truly won't have to think about while using the streaming device.

The Fire TV Cube is a different story. This device is built to be noticed rather than a hidden integration that only shows up onscreen. If you opt for the Fire TV Cube, you'll be purchasing a standalone Alexa speaker that also doubles as a Fire TV streaming tool. The Cube, therefore, responds to typical Alexa voice commands, and you can even turn the TV on and off via Alexa commands, while the stick models retain a functional tether to the standard remote control. The Stick includes fully functional Alexa controls, but you'll have to use the Alexa button on your remote to use them.

With the Fire TV Cube, users are able to enjoy the dual functionality of the Fire TV system’s versatile streaming plugins as well as a true Alexa device and smart speaker system. The build is sleek, as well, meaning you won’t have to sacrifice entertainment hub space for an ugly or unruly box.

Software and performance

Both the Fire TV Cube and Fire TV Stick 4K Max support 4K resolution and HDR 10 for a richer, truer color spectrum on the screen. With an improved octa-core processing setup, the Cube provides better responsiveness and the colors are a hair more vibrant to go along with the improvement in crispness. The difference remains slight, so if you’re purchasing based on visuals alone, the much higher price tag isn’t exactly justified by the slight bump in performance output.

Connectivity features are closely aligned within these two devices. Both support Wi-Fi 6E for the fastest streaming experience, and each allows for connectivity with your existing smart home infrastructure. The Cube comes ready as a controller for tertiary devices out of the box, though, while the Stick requires pairing with an Echo device (essentially creating an artificial and less impressive Fire TV Cube in the process).

The Fire TV Cube allows you to turn your TV on via Alexa voice controls, as well. This is something that the stick models, including the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, can’t accommodate. It’s a cool addition but remains a feature that might not factor heavily into your decision to opt for one over the other.

Power considerations

Power is another consideration that sets these devices apart. The Fire TV Cube requires a dedicated outlet to operate, while the Fire TV 4K Max can be powered via the USB port found on the back of your television. This means that the dongle accessory can be run as a self-contained entity, as it plugs into one of your TV’s HDMI ports to provide visuals while also relying on it for power. The Cube demands more juice, and you'll therefore need to unplug something else or run an extra extension cord to the entertainment system space if you're already fully stocked with entertainment devices here.

This might not be much of an issue logistically, but the separate nature of the Cube means that you'll likely have more wires to contend with as well, adding something else into the mix for you to manage. Even so, the hassle of running wires around the TV is a minor inconvenience and something to be expected.

Which should you buy?

The choice to purchase one or the other is entirely personal. If you're already an avid user of Alexa-enabled Echo devices, the addition of a Fire TV Cube provides a potent one-two punch. It grants you touchless, voice-activated controls and a fully functional Alexa device in a prime location to pair with your viewing requirements. On the other hand, perhaps you already use an Echo device in the room or don't find the feature all that helpful; if so, the dongle-style Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the clear choice. It's cheaper and integrates directly and completely into the back of your TV without having to fiddle with wall plugs or wires beyond this discrete environment.

Caveats aside, the Fire TV Cube enjoys a distinct, if slight, edge over the Stick model. Not only does the added functionality of the Amazon voice assistant make this a great all-around gadget, but the Super Resolution upscaling pushes this device over the edge for those who demand nothing but the best for their entertainment system.

Source: Amazon Amazon Fire TV Cube Editor's choice Best of both worlds $110 $140 Save $30 The Amazon Fire TV Cube is the better device of the two, but the competition is incredibly close. The choice really comes down to the way that you'll end up using the tool. For those who want the absolute best in video quality, as well as the integrations of an Alexa voice assistant that can power your smart home devices, this choice is far easier. The Cube reigns supreme in all regards but space saving. $110 at Amazon $110 at Best Buy

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max remains a fabulous addition to any household TV. The diminutive stature of the device means that it can fit behind virtually any TV setup that you might have in your living room, kitchen, or bedroom. In addition, the Alexa button on the remote gives you convenient access to the voice assistant feature through your TV, and both the picture and sound are pristine. For a fraction of the cost of the more expensive Cube model, you're only really sacrificing the integrated Alexa speaker system in the grand scheme of things.