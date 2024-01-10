Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen) Premium 4K streaming for less For less than $70, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max delivers terrific internet speeds, an intuitive user interface, as well as phenomenal picture and sound quality. The Fire TV OS may not be for everyone, but all the extra perks make up for the Amazon-heavy branding. Pros Excellent picture and sound quality Fast internet speeds Seamless Alexa controls Cons Wireless casting needs some work Limited storage space (up to 16GB) $60 at Amazon

Apple TV 4K (3rd Gen) Pricey but worth it With the A15 Bionic chip steering the ship, both versions of the Apple TV 4K (2022) are hard to beat. There’s AirPlay 2 support, Ethernet and Thread networking on the 128GB model and so much more to love. We just wish it wasn’t so expensive. Pros Class-leading HDR performance Gigabit Ethernet (on 128GB model) AirPlay 2 support Cons Expensive $129 at Apple



Streaming devices are one of the best ways to add immersive entertainment to your TV-watching experience you may not be able to indulge in otherwise. Sure, smart TVs include all kinds of cool stuff these days, but brands like Samsung and LG usually can’t touch the sheer volume of apps and other great features you’ll find on plug and play hardware from the likes of Amazon, Apple, Roku and others.

Whether you’re looking to add more movies and shows to your web-connected lineup, or you want a device you can mirror content to from your phone or tablet, we think two of the best names in the streaming game are Amazon and Apple. Today, we’re going to compare the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Mapax (2023) to the Apple TV 4K (2022) to help you decide which product should be added to your living room, bedroom or other residential lair.

Price, specs & availability:

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the company’s most expensive Fire TV Stick. Currently selling for $60, there are times when the 4K Max is on sale down to $45, but it’s one of the few Amazon devices that tends to stick (pun intended) to its retail cost. You can purchase the 4K Max through Amazon directly, as well as big box stores like Best Buy and Target.

The Apple TV 4K (2022) is available in 64GB and 128GB models, the latter of which also includes a Gigabit Ethernet port and Thread networking support. The 64GB version sells for $130 and the 128GB for $150, meaning it's more than double the price of Amazon's offering. You’ll be able to buy either model through Apple’s website and storefronts, on top of big box chains like Best Buy and similar retailers.



Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen) Apple TV 4K (3rd Gen) Operating System Fire OS tvOS Downloadable Apps Yes Yes Resolution Up to 4K 1080p, 4K Ports MicroUSB, HDMI HDMI 2.1 output, Gigabit Ethernet (limited to 128GB model) Audio codecs Dolby TrueHD (Atmos) passthrough, DTS passthrough, DTS-HD passthrough (basic profile) Dolby Digital 5.1, Dolby Digital Plus 7.1, Dolby Atmos RAM/storage 2GB/ 16GB Unknown / 64GB, 128GB Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E Wi-Fi 6 Price $60 From $130 CPU 2.0GHz MediaTek MT8696T quad-core Apple A15 Bionic

Design

Source: Amazon

The biggest cosmetic difference between the Fire TV Stick 4K Max and the Apple TV is that the Fire Stick is literally a stick with an integrated HDMI connection. Stylistically, Amazon has stuck with matte black for most of its streaming device lineup, and the 4K Max is no exception. The only other port to speak of is micro USB, which you’ll use to power the device (an AC power adapter is included).

Amazon is also kind enough to provide an HDMI extender if you need it, and like the Fire TV Cube, the 4K Max is bundled with Amazon’s Voice Remote Enhanced. Sleek and minimalist, the Voice Remote misses out on hands-free Alexa controls and backlit buttons, which you’ll find on the Voice Remote Pro model. The “Enhanced” moniker simply refers to the fact that the remote includes channel-up and channel-down buttons.

As for the Apple TV 4K, we’re dealing with a totally different design. For starters, unless you’re comfortable constructing zip-tie harnesses that can holster the device to the back of your TV, you’ll need to keep the Apple TV on a flat surface.

The 2022 edition of the Apple TV 4K is currently available in two versions. A Wi-Fi-only version with 64GB of storage is available for $130. But for only $20 more, you can purchase the 128GB model, which also includes an Ethernet port and Thread networking support. Both models also come with Apple’s most advanced version of the Siri Remote, which boasts USB-C charging, voice assistant controls and Find My integration for when you accidentally lose the controller.

Unlike the Fire TV Stick, there’s no built-in HDMI connector here, and you’ll need to provide your own HDMI cable to plug either Apple TV model into your TV or A/V receiver. One nice bonus though, is that both versions of the Apple TV feature an HDMI ARC/eARC port for those of us rocking surround sound systems.

Software

Source: Amazon

It should come as no surprise that the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Apple TV 4K are powered by entirely different operating systems. Over on the Amazon side of the playing field, the 4K Max runs on the company’s proprietary Fire TV OS.

We’ve never had a problem with this user interface, and it has remained pretty much the same since its inception on earlier Fire TV streaming devices. Rows and columns of scroll-able tiles are what you’ll be interacting with. Most titles make up the main roster of entertainment apps you’ll find on all types of streaming devices, including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Max and many more.

The home screen tends to recommend Prime Video and other Amazon content more than others, but these little subliminal nudges don’t get in the way of a full-fledged 4K Max experience. In fact, when it comes to voice assistants, the 4K Max and Alexa go together like cheeseburgers and ketchup. Simply hold down the mic button on the remote to ask Alexa to search for movies, shows and other content. You can also use the voice assistant to control compatible smart home devices. Speaking of which: If you’ve got Wi-Fi cameras up and running, you’ll even be able to see a live feed right on your TV screen.

Unfortunately, the 4K Max only supports Miracast and WiDi screen mirroring applications, which means iOS devotees are pretty much out of luck for casting and mirroring on the 4K Max.

The 4K Max is powered by a 2.0GHz quad-core processor with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. Overall UI navigation is smooth sailing, with apps and media loading up without pause. 4K HDR content takes a second longer to buffer out, but once it does, you won’t have to worry about tiling and other picture maladies.

As far as the Apple TV 4K goes, both versions of the streaming device run on Apple’s tvOS system. Similar to Fire TV OS, Apple has been using a tiled rows-and-columns layout for several years, and the interface still looks and feels great. With the Siri Remote, you’ll be able to swipe and select using the touch-pad, but you can also press and hold the side button to give Siri voice commands.

In terms of first-party compatibility, the Apple TV 4K syncs up with all your other Apple services, including iCloud, Photos, Apple Music, the company’s fitness applications and more. You’ll also have the ability to cast apps and other content from compatible Apple hardware using AirPlay 2.

Powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chip, zippy performance is the name of the game with the Apple TV 4K. UI navigation feels quick and intuitive, with apps and media loading up without a hitch. Even 4K HDR films and shows only take a few seconds to buffer out, a load-up period which can be pretty much eliminated when using the Gigabit Ethernet port (only on the 128GB model).

Video and audio quality

Both the Fire TV Stick 4K Max and the Apple TV 4K are top-tier devices when it comes to video and audio capabilities. In fact, most of these chart-topping features are shared between the two peripherals.

Not only do the 4K Max and Apple TV top out at 4K/60fps, but both devices support all the leading HDR and top-tier audio formats, including HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. According to our eyes and ears, the 4K Max and Apple TV deliver very similar results when streaming Ultra HD content. Overall picture quality was vibrant and colorful, with saturation and contrast receiving an extra boost whenever HDR kicked in.

Sound quality is solid across both devices too, with the added benefit of Dolby Atmos audio being a huge perk.

In our opinion, the 128GB Apple TV model is going to be your best bet for picture and sound, but mainly because of its Ethernet port. While your router may not be close enough to take advantage of this connection, being able to hardwire your Apple TV is a major pro when it comes to cutting down on load times and freeing up bandwidth for other web-connected devices.

Which is right for you?

If either version of the Apple TV 4K (2022) cost less money, it would be our top pick, no questions asked. But with so many important features being the same between the 4K Max and the Apple TV, it’s hard to stand behind the extra $70 it takes to nab the Wi-Fi-only model. This is why we think the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is going to be the best streaming device for most folks.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen) Editor's choice Premium 4K streaming for less $45 $60 Save $15 For less than $70, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max delivers terrific internet speeds, an intuitive user interface, as well as phenomenal picture and sound quality. The Fire TV OS may not be for everyone, but all the extra perks make up for the Amazon-heavy branding. $60 at Amazon $45 at Best Buy

We still have plenty of love for the Apple TV though. Not only does it support all the leading picture and sound codecs, AirPlay 2 compatibility and the option of wired Ethernet, but you’ll be hard pressed to find a streaming device that includes 64GB of storage (never mind 128GB!). Still though, the price for both versions of the Apple TV 4K is a little hard to stomach.