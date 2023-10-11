Source: Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen, 2023) $23 $50 Save $27 The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K packs loads of awesome features so your movies and shows look great. It's easy to use, and you can always ask Alexa what to watch if you can't make up your mind. It's time for an upgrade, and at $23, you can't go wrong. $23 at Amazon

Unless you're using an antenna to watch TV, chances are that you're streaming video content. These days, there are so many ways to find content from the top video streaming services, like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and more. Heck, there are even some really great options out there you can stream for free. Thanks to October Prime Day, you can get all of these services in one device at a REALLY good price with the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. Crystal clear videos, access to nearly any streaming service you'd want, a remote with voice access to Alexa, and it's only $23? You should be adding this device to your cart now.

The perfect way to boost your old TV

Amazon has been making some of the best streaming devices for years now. Even if the hardware generally looks the same across each Fire TV Stick generation, Amazon makes enough tweaks to the software and the internals to keep these devices running very well. This version is a fantastic streaming device and matches up very well against the top-of-the-line Fire TV Stick 4K Max. The standard 4K model has only slightly slower internal hardware, but it is no slouch in performance.

The peppiness of the Fire TV Stick 4K, and the rest of the lineup, is due in part to the Fire TV OS running on the device. This is the software that you'll interact with via the included Alexa voice remote. The interface is clean and does a great job at surfacing content you might be interested in; it also integrates well with live TV channels. As for the Alexa remote, it can be used to look for something to watch on TV and play or pause your video. You can also do things like get answers to questions, control smart home devices, and so much more.

So, take advantage of this great deal on a fantastic streaming device. Once you've copped your Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, be sure to look at the list of great Prime Day savings on smart home devices that you can control with your new Alexa remote.