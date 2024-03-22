Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen, 2023) $30 $50 Save $20 Amazon's 4K Fire TV Stick was updated in 2023 with a 25% faster processor, more memory, and Wi-Fi 6 support. It's also compatible with Dolby Atmos audio, Dolby Vision, and other important tech, and it's just a really solid value on sale for $30. $30 at Amazon

For those who haven't gotten the memo yet, Amazon is currently hosting a Big Spring Sale where it is discounting a wide range of products by as much as 40%. Among the deals is the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd gen). This is the latest version of the mid-range streaming stick that supports 4K video with HDR, Dolby Atmos for incredible sound, and Wi-Fi 6 for faster, more reliable streaming. It also includes the all-important Alexa remote with TV controls and voice search, and right now you can pick one up for just $30.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

If you already own a smart TV, or TVs, I can understand your skepticism. "Why would I need this when I can already access all these apps on my television?" The easy answer is that you might like the Fire TV interface better than whatever your TV uses. That's obviously not going to be the case for everyone, and Fire OS certainly has its issues, but some TV sets are really clunky to operate. Another reason is that maybe you have an older TV that doesn't have the smart apps built in, such as in a spare bedroom, den, or outdoors. My favorite use-case is in hotels. While some chains do block the ability to use streaming sticks, many don't, meaning you're free to watch whatever you want. The Fire TV Stick's small size and low price make it perfect for traveling.

It's worth reiterating that this is the latest version of the Fire TV Stick 4K model, which was released in 2023 with multiple upgrades. It has a more powerful processor for faster app loading times, 2GB more RAM for less menu lag, and the aforementioned support for Wi-Fi 6. It also supports all the tech you could want with regard to audio and video, so if you happen to have a cutting-edge TV handy, you can watch your shows and movies in all their 4K HDR glory (as long as the streaming service/content supports it).

The Stick 4K really hits the sweet spot in the Fire TV Stick lineup, as it has a lot of the performance and features of the more expensive models, but its price is closer to the lower-end models. It really is a no-brainer type of purchase at this price, so you should grab one (or several) while you still can.