While most new TVs come with streaming software built in, they are not always as smart as the name "smart TV" might have you believe. They can be slow, miss streaming services or content, or just a pain to navigate. Using a quality standalone streaming device is a great way to bypass the stock software and enjoy big upgrades in the form of a user-friendly interface. There are several modern options to choose from, but the two most popular and best-performing come from streaming giants Amazon and Google.

Amazon's 2023 second-generation refresh of the Fire TV 4K streaming stick packs a surprising amount of firepower for such a small video adapter, and it's basically a must-have if you're deep into the Amazon entertainment ecosystem. On the other hand, Google's Chromecast with Google TV (4K) includes the impressively streamlined Android TV operating system, a huge plus in its own right.

So which of these compact, reasonably priced entertainment portals is the best choice? Given Google Chromecast 4K's age, you might be surprised to learn that other than its comparatively slow response performance, it's actually a better device in some ways than Amazon's brand-new model.

Price, availability, and specs

Amazon's newest Fire TV 4K streaming stick launched at $50, just shy of the Fire TV 4K Max. Google's 4K Chromecast with Google TV also costs $50. However, the stark difference between the two is that Amazon's 4K TV came out on September 27, 2023, while Google's hit the market three years prior on September 30, 2020. But it remains available and successful, so it must be doing something right, right?

The hardware specs of these tiny devices do matter, just not quite as much as the components that make up smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other more complex devices. And as you might expect, Amazon's fresh release heavily outpaces Google's in terms of hardware. That impacts browsing speed and wait times for various actions, but it doesn't affect the visual quality of streamed video.



Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen, 2023) Chromecast with Google TV (4K) Dimensions 108mm x 30mm x 14mm 162mm × 61mm × 13mm Integrations Alexa Google Assistant Ethernet Yes, via external dongle With USB-C hub Processor 1.7GHz Mediatek MT8696D quad-core CPU, 650MHz GE9215 GPU Amlogic S905X3 Storage 8GB 8GB RAM 2GB 2GB Ports HDMI, Micro-USB USB-C Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2 + BLE, Wi-Fi 6 Wi-Fi 5

Wildly different designs

They look about as different as two streaming devices possibly could. The Amazon Fire Stick 4K somewhat resembles an oversize USB thumb drive, with a black rectangular body and protruding HDMI connector. Thankfully, it comes with a short HDMI extension cable, so it's easy to maneuver into place behind a wall-mounted TV.

It plugs into a simple USB wall wart, and draws power via a micro-USB plug. Yes, you read that right: Amazon just released a micro-USB device in 2023. No, we're not sure why, either, but it guarantees that the new Fire Stick 4K misses the increased versatility of USB-C hubs when connecting external storage and wired peripherals. The remote's pretty sleek, and its functions include volume, seek, play/pause, and shortcut buttons to popular streaming services like Netflix. You can also use the remote to issue voice commands directly to Alexa.

The 4K Chromecast fits Google's aesthetic perfectly, with rounded edges and two neat, pastel colors aside from the standard white. The remote's a little more limited, but still offers a voice command button and a touch wheel, just like the Fire TV stick. But the Chromecast also has a USB-C connector, which opens up numerous possibilities for expanded connectivity and storage via a Chromecast-compatible USB-C hub.

The Chromecast is also easy to install in tight spaces, thanks to its fixed HDMI cable output. While you won't see much of it once it's hidden behind your TV or receiver, the Chromecast definitely looks nicer.

Fire TV OS or Android TV?

Amazon gained tons of experience getting its Android-based yet still proprietary Fire TV operating system to run smoothly on barebones devices like its budget-friendly Fire Tablets. If you subscribe to Amazon Prime and enjoy its content, you'll love the Fire TV stick, which clearly keeps Amazon content in the front and center (while still supporting all other major services, of course).

It's not exactly difficult to configure and use on a daily basis, but the Fire OS isn't quite as intuitive as we'd like. Luckily, the upgraded hardware all but eliminates lag in the menus and when selecting shows. Unfortunately, Amazon's interface crams in more ads than you might appreciate seeing on a device that you already bought and paid for.

Google's 4K Chromecast with Google TV is a different story. The device itself came out three years ago, but the software's newer. It saw a generational update to Android TV 12 in 2022 and a smaller but still meaningful software upgrade in mid-2023.

Android TV's stellar reputation comes from its intuitive, clean interface that boasts a wide range of features, including an excellent recommendation algorithm that keeps you updated with fresh content. And, true to Android form, it's great at running on low-powered hardware, which matters because of Chromecast's relatively outdated processor.

At the end of the day, you'll love the Fire TV 4K if you've already invested in Amazon's ecosystem. Its integrated Alexa voice control makes it especially appealing to anybody who manages smart home devices using the platform. But if you're not tied to Amazon's digital presence in any big way, the Android TV interface offers more features and usability across the board. It's the same OS and a similar GUI to what's on the vaunted Nvidia TV Shield, the most premium dedicated Android streaming box ever released.

How much does performance matter?

The 2023 Fire TV 4K Mediatek MT8696D processor puts it leagues ahead of the Chromecast in terms of sheer performance. You'll mostly notice this when navigating menus, installing apps, and starting, stopping, or searching through videos. Its snappy response time keeps frustration to a minimum and helps its Alexa integration react quickly to commands.

By contrast and in modern electronics terms, Chromecast's Amlogic S905X3 is practically a dinosaur, but that's not a dealbreaker with this kind of peripheral. Streamed video is compressed by necessity, and that compressed data doesn't demand much processing power. So, while you'll notice some hiccups here and there when navigating menus or loading resource-intensive third-party apps, the less-than-ideal chipset power won't affect image quality in any way.

Speaking of actual image quality, both streaming devices support Dolby Vision and HDR10+, the two predominant HDR standards (HLG works too, but don't hold your breath waiting for any broadcasters to actually use it). They also both work with Dolby Atmos object-based audio and can deliver 7.1-channel surround sound to correctly configured systems. In short, once you hit Play on whatever you want to watch, you won't notice any appreciable difference between the two.

Storage and expansion: far from perfect

Each one contains 8GB of storage, so you won't be binge-watching anything directly from the built-in flash memory, and you'll barely have any space for additional apps. Instead, you'll need to purchase a USB hub. We've vetted each of these excellent USB-C hubs to ensure they all work with the Chromecast, but you'll almost certainly need to upgrade to a more powerful USB charger since the Chromecast already nearly maxes out the OEM power supply, and a USB-C hub can itself draw up to 15 watts. The upside is you'll be able to connect other items, like a mouse and keyboard, or add wired Ethernet connectivity to eliminate wireless latency and packet loss.

The Fire Stick 4K doesn't offer that same kind of versatility. You'll need a USB OTG-compatible splitter to place between the micro-USB power cable and streaming stick in order to add a full-size USB-A port suitable for a USB thumb drive. Unlike the Chromecast 4K, you won't need to upgrade your power supply, but you also won't be able to connect any other wired peripherals. At least you can still use a Bluetooth keyboard.

When will Google release a new Chromecast?

Great question! Early 2022's ever-hopeful leak pipeline indicated a new Chromecast was in the works, but as the months passed, we were left wanting. More recently, we've seen signs of a new Chromecast remote buried in the Android 14 code as well as a family of AOSP streaming boxes powered by the modern version of the Chromecast's SoC.

These inklings, coupled with the three years and counting since the 4K Chromecast's release, give us some hope. For the moment, though, the Chromecast 4K with Google TV remains a solid contender, overcoming its hardware shortcomings with a powerful user interface and still relevant set of audiovisual standards.

Which is right for you?

Technology moves fast, so the three-year-newer streaming device must be the better choice, right?

Not so fast. Google's hardware's old and a little slow, but its software certainly isn't. And we're not talking about the Android smartphone operating system; we're talking about the specialized, closed-source, highly specialized Android TV implementation that's meant to run on this relatively ancient ARM chipset.

Google's 4K Chromecast with Google TV might not snap from menu to menu with quite the same quickness as the new Fire TV sticks, but you won't have to search through quite as many of those menus or stomach nearly as many ads. You'll also get a much more balanced and less biased feed recommending new content since Google doesn't have the same motivation to push its own productions.

If you need a new streaming device right away, the Google Chromecast with Google TV (4K) is still the best option. Alternatively, consider watching over the next few months for an updated Chromecast 4K since there's no shortage of indications that one's on the way. Someday.

Nonetheless, you can't count the 2023 Fire TV 4K streaming stick out. Amazon produces tons of excellent original content, including movies, documentaries, high fantasy dramas, kids' cartoons, and on and on, with many millions of subscribers worldwide. If you're one of those subscribers and want convenient access to every single Rings of Power episode (or any other preferred Amazon original) in quick succession, get the new Fire TV 4K streaming stick. Anybody already invested in the Amazon ecosystem will love it.