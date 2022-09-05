Today's Labor Day, and whether you celebrate it by working the entire day like I do or prefer to lounge around on such a momentous occasion, one thing is for sure. If it's a holiday, somewhere, there are sales going on, and today Amazon joins the fray with a slew of sales for its 4K Fire TVs, including its excellent Omni models. The selection ranges from 43-inch models to the 75-inch big boy, making up some of the best Fire TVs available. So if you're looking to get in cheap on a new TV for the bedroom or are looking to splash out on something large and in-charge for the living room, Amazon has quite a few solid sales going today for just about any TV size you may require.

There's no catch with today's deals; you don't even have to be a Prime member to take advantage of these TV sales. The majority are ~20% off, some lower, some higher, and these are not the lowest prices these TVs have ever seen. But seeing that they are all Amazon models created by the company, the lowest prices will be reserved for Prime sales, as we've seen on past Prime Days. So unless you wish to wait until the next Prime Day event, you'll be hard-pressed to find better pricing for today's TV deals.

The star of the show at a lovely 27% off is the 50-inch Omni Fire TV at $369. And this is a 4K smart TV, complete with hands-free support through Alexa and Dolby Vision for a cinematic experience. Not too shabby. You can also pick up the older 50-inch Fire TV 4-Series model for twenty dollars cheaper than the Omni model, at 26% off, clearly showcasing that both 50-inch models are the best deals in today's group.

However, if you're looking for something smaller than a 50-inch model, perhaps the two 43-inch Fire TVs on sale today are more your speed. You have your pick from the classic 4-series Fire TV currently on sale for $300 or the newer Omni model for thirty dollars more at $330, saving 19% and 22% off their regular retail prices, respectively. Both are 4K smart TVs, though the Omni model does net you Dolby Vision support as well as hands-free functionality through Alexa.

Of course, if the above TVs aren't the right size for you, that leaves us with the last four of the larger models. Much like the 43-inch and 50-inch TVs, there are two separate 55-inch models; one's the older 4-series that's 17% off, and the other is the newer Omni at 20% off its retail price. If you're looking to step things up to a 65-inch, then you have a single choice, the very TV I reviewed in July, the price-pleasing 65-inch Omni, currently discounted by 16%. Last but not least is the big boy, the 75-inch behemoth, on sale today for 23% off, netting you a savings of $250. Rest assured, every Fire TV offers an intuitive UI that's easy to navigate for those of you who are interested in getting started with a new Fire TV.