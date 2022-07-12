Having recently reviewed the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series, I can confidently say that these budget smart TVs are well worth their money. Thanks to Prime Day, you can snag the entire family of Omni TVs on sale at some deep discounts, including the 43-inch model for $240, a perfect price and size for a bedroom, as well as the 50-inch model for $280, perfect for the living room or den. The entire Omni line runs Fire OS, meaning these smart TVs run Android (albeit a forked version), which signifies you'll have access to all the apps you'd need, including Netflix, Hulu, and the game streaming platform Luna, along with Alexa voice controls.

If you're looking for the best deal on an Omni TV, the 43-inch model (that regularly retails for $410) is currently $240. It's a 4K UHD smart TV with Fire OS built-in, which means you get Alexa access out of the box, including handy voice commands, along with access to the Amazon Appstore, for all of your Android app needs. The Omni line is thankfully very performant despite its low price, so if you're worried that the OS might be slow thanks to low-end hardware, it's relatively speedy, allowing you to navigate without the visual hiccups you'd expect from similarly priced units. Heck, you even get HDR 10, though only the 65-inch and 75-inch models offer Dolby Vision (also on sale).

Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series — $170 off

$240 at Amazon

If a 43-inch model is too small for your needs, perhaps stepping up to the 50-inch Omni smart TV would be ideal. You still get the same features, like 4K UHD, HDR 10, Fire OS, Android apps, and Alexa support, just in a larger package that's more suitable for the living room or a playroom. While the 43-inch model offers a slightly bigger discount, picking up a 50-inch smart TV for $280 is still an incredible deal (typically retailing for $510). So if you've been waiting for the right sale to pick up a new screen for the home, now that Prime Day is here, there are many options to choose from, with Amazon's discounts standing well above the competition. After all, this is an Amazon sale, so many of the best prices will be found with Amazon's products.

Amazon Fire TV 50" Omni Series — $230 off

$280 at Amazon

The Omni 43-inch and 50-inch models are at historical lows for their respective sale prices, making this Prime Day the best time to pick one up. As mentioned in the brief description above, these are 4K UHD TVs with Fire OS built-in, offering Amazon's flavor of Android, along with its smart assistant Alexa for hands-free controls. The Omni line is excellent for those who stream most of their content, as all the apps you need are available on the Amazon Appstore. But what's nice is that if you're a cable subscriber, you can even access your live TV within the Fire OS interface instead of constantly changing your inputs.

Since I recently went hands-on with the 65-inch model, I can confirm the remote feels good in the hand, with a minimal approach for its buttons, as you'll do most of your tweaking within the TV's settings instead of deciphering a hundred buttons on a remote. What's nice is that Fire OS offers quick access to all of its settings from the remote, making it easy to dial in your settings on a per-app per-input basis. This way, you can keep your game console on the preferred gaming setting while keeping your Blu-ray player on the movie mode for a picture better suited to lower frame rates.

All in all, I came away pretty impressed after testing Amazon's Omni smart TV, and now that you can pick up the entire line of models at steep discounts during Prime Day, now's your chance to snag one at the lowest price we've seen yet, especially the 43-inch and 50-inch models, which offer the steepest discounts.