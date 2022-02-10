Amazon currently makes some of the best streaming devices one can get their hand on, and also lends their Fire TV OS to other smart TV manufacturers. The Fire TV platform has seen tremendous growth over the last few years — so much that it has managed to grab a huge chunk of market share from its competitors. And if you’re among the ever-growing user base, Amazon has some good news for you. It's adding a small new feature that makes live TV navigation easier.

The company announced in a blog post that Fire TV now lets users customize the integrated live channel guide by adding new channels to it. There’s a new “Add channels” menu option within the guide, tapping which allows you to add new channels from both free and subscription-based services available on the platform. Take a look at the video below for a visualization.

The channel guide lets you see what’s currently streaming on live TV, and is accessible from within the Live tab on your TV’s home screen. You can also press the dedicated Guide button on your Alexa Voice Remote to enter the channel guide directly. From there, the new Add channels feature can be accessed by pressing the menu button on your remote. Tapping it will show you a list of live TV apps already available on your channel guide, and you can add from a list of other apps and services like YouTube TV, Hulu, Pluto TV, Discovery Plus, Amazon Prime Video, Plex, etc.

Live TV appears to be in demand, and we recently saw other streaming services working on it as well. A few weeks back, Roku introduced a new Live TV Zone to its platform, and YouTube TV added an option to make sorting live TV channels easier. Even Netflix is experimenting with linear television programming in some regions.

