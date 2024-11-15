People love the Fire TV, whether in Stick, Cube, or whole TV form. There's a reason it remains one of the best-selling products on Amazon so long after its release. Not only is the interface easy to navigate, but users who are already immersed in the Amazon ecosystem can take full advantage of Alexa to control their smart home, add items to the shopping list, and more. Good news: today, Amazon announced a new set of gadgets coming to the Fire TV lineup.

A new Fire TV series is on the way

Amazon has announced the Fire TV Omni Mini-LED series with some seriously impressive specs. These screens can reach a maximum brightness of 1,400 nits and have 1,344 dimming zones to give you the best contrast possible. They support visual tech like Dolby Vision IQ, which allows the TV to compensate for ambient lighting in any room, as well as HDR10+ Adaptive to provide a well-rounded viewing experience. The TVs are also loaded with extra features like Intelligent Picture technology, which works with the ambient light sensors to fine-tune details, and a new lineup of art for the Ambient Experience feature.

Source: Amazon

Amazon is also adding another Fire TV Soundbar

The Fire TV Soundbar also saw some love in the form of the Soundbar Plus series. The Fire TV Soundbar Plus is a 3.1-channel, 37-inch soundbar with four preset listening modes. If one of those doesn't satisfy you, the granular controls allow you to customize every setting to your liking. Setup is designed to be simple, too — just connect the soundbar to the TV's HDMI ARC/eARC port and power it on. Amazon also announced a new wireless subwoofer and surround sound speakers for the Fire TV Soundbar Plus, which are available in several different configurations.

In addition to everything else, the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is receiving a few cosmetic updates. Amazon redesigned the screen to have an ultra-slim bezel that is hardly noticeable, making the 4K UHD display stand out even more. All of these products are available for purchase today, but we suggest waiting until the Black Friday sales begin. There's a good chance that even these brand-new items will see a few discounts then. Either way, we're excited to see so many new features coming to TVs, like the new Audio Streaming for Hearing Aids protocol that lets the hearing-impaired stream audio to their hearing aids. With new releases like this, you can stop hoping for a white Christmas — Amazon is heating things up.