Your Fire TV can restart unexpectedly due to software bugs, power supply issues, hardware interference, and other hardware or software problems. While your Fire TV doesn't tell you what caused the restart, common reasons behind unexpected restarts can be fixed without technical knowledge or outside help.

We provide solutions to common problems to help you stop your Fire TV from restarting. If you have an old Fire TV stick, consider upgrading to one of the best Fire TV products for an up-to-date device. When your Fire TV is returned to working order, try some useful tips and tricks for your streaming device, like installing the virtual Fire TV remote on your phone.

How to fix a Fire TV that keeps restarting

Try these quick fixes before performing advanced fixes like factory resetting your Fire TV or replacing power bricks. These take minutes to complete and may stop your Fire TV from restarting immediately.

Unplug your Fire TV Stick and plug it back in after waiting two minutes.

Plug your Fire TV Stick into another HDMI port.

Check that the power cable and power brick are not damaged (for example, cracked casing, frayed wire, or exposed electronics). If so, replace them immediately.

Your Fire TV is plugged into the wrong power source

A common reason Fire TV devices restart unexpectedly is because they are plugged into the wrong power source. Amazon recommends a 5.25v/5W/1A power block, but always use the one included in the box alongside the Fire TV Stick where possible. If your power brick arrived broken, contact Amazon's customer support with your Fire Stick model for a replacement.

Never use your TV's USB port to power your Fire TV Stick. While this might seem like an obvious way to power it (especially as the Fire TV Stick plugs into its power brick with a USB cable), most USB ports on TVs only provide up to 0.5A of power, which is insufficient. A Fire TV stick usually uses less than this. If it requires more than 0.5A, it can cause the device to turn off immediately.

Fire TV Sticks often perform updates in the background, so turning off your TV during an update can brick the device.

Check for any software bugs or glitches

Like any device, your Fire TV stick is subject to bugs and glitches. A glitch can often be ironed out by restarting it or by unplugging and plugging it back in. If it restarts by itself, you must perform more drastic measures.

Perform a soft reset

Press and hold your Fire TV remote's Select and Pause/Play buttons for five seconds. Your Fire TV immediately reboots.

Amazon regularly updates Fire TV sticks with the necessary software. These updates fix bugs, prevent exploits, and generally keep your Fire TV in working order. Your Fire TV Stick usually updates in the background when not in use, but you can manually check for updates and force any waiting ones.

Open the Settings app. Select My Fire TV. Select About. Select Check for System Update. Install any pending updates.

Perform a factory reset

A factory reset may solve software problems that cause your Fire TV to restart, but it wipes your personal data and settings. You must sign in to streaming apps again, and all your settings are reset to default.

Turn on your Fire TV. Press and hold the Back and right side of the navigation circle on your remote for ten seconds. Confirm on your Fire TV to continue the factory reset. Wait for your Fire TV to restart.

Disconnect other devices plugged into your TV's HDMI ports

Other devices plugged into your TV can interfere with your Fire TV Stick. Remove them one at a time to see if any cause problems. Alternatively, check that they are turned off when your Fire TV is in use.

Remove any extensions between your FireTV stick and the power outlet or TV

Extensions can cause problems with your FireTV Stick's power supply and connection to your TV. If you use a power extender or extra USB cable with your FireTV Stick, remove them, then plug your Fire TV stick directly into the TV.

If this is the problem, it's probably due to the extension you use. If you need an extension due to your TV's placement, replace it.

Plug your Fire TV Stick into another TV

Your Fire TV may be in perfect working order. The issue may lie in your TV. If you have another TV in your house, plug your Fire TV Stick into it. If it doesn't restart unexpectedly, you must troubleshoot your TV.

Stream your movies and shows without interruption

An unexpected restart of your Fire TV can interrupt your shows or movies. However, this isn't a common problem for Fire TV devices. If none of the above methods work, replace it with a newer device. There are plenty of alternative streaming devices. If you want a change from Amazon's Fire TV Sticks, try one of the best streaming devices that offer the same streaming apps and sometimes more.