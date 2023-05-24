With Memorial Day on the horizon, a host of parties and barbecues are just around the corner for those of us lucky enough to have wonderful weather on the forecast. However, some of us will need to take that backyard bash indoors due to some rainy days looming ahead. Whichever group you fall in, it may be a good time to make sure your TV is up to snuff and ready for the holiday weekend.

If you're in need of an upgrade, Amazon's line of Fire TVs are some of the best options you can go with. Access to streaming services like Disney+ and Prime Video are built right into the dashboard, Amazon's intuitive smart assistant Alexa is available for voice control, and you can even game with Amazon Luna on them now.

Thankfully, some of the best Amazon Fire TVs are going on sale for upwards of 25% off ahead of Memorial Day weekend, meaning you can upgrade to a proper smart TV and save some serious cash in the process.

Source: Amazon Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series $650 $800 Save $150 Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series offers exceptional picture quality for the price, delivering a top-shelf display at a fraction of the cost other brands are tagged at. However, it performs just as well with support for Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, and more. The 65-inch option is at a great price, with a $150 discount available for Memorial Day weekend. $650 at Amazon

Best Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K TV Deals

The Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K TVs are seriously impressive for their price. Offering a mix of premium features including a beautiful QLED display and support for HDR formats including Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ Adaptive, HDR10, and HLG, they're an incredible value for the money. They also feature a sleek automatic adaptive brightness setting, which optimizes the brightness of what you're watching based on the lighting in your house to deliver the best viewing experience possible.

With both the 75-inch and 65-inch options getting sizable discounts this weekend, they're a great value for the price. While the larger of the two is receiving a $200 discount, the 65-inch may be the option you'll want to snag. Amazon's 65-inch QLED smart TV for just $650 is an absolute steal.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K 75-inch: $900 at Amazon ($200 off)

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K 65-inch: $650 at Amazon ($150 off)

Best Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K TV Deals

Amazon's Fire TV Omni Series delivers much of what the QLED models do albeit with a few downgrades — including a step down to an LED display. Full UHD support means movies are still as beautiful and as immersive as can be, with both the 75-inch and 65-inch options supporting Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG HDR formats. However, the price difference between the Omni Series and Omni QLED Series makes the downgrade a little less worth it.

That said, Amazon's Omni Series 4K smart TVs offer a great display for the price. The largest option is at an impressively affordable $800 price point during the weekend sale, but 75-inches can be a bit too much for some. For $600, the 65-inch model offers the best bang for the buck, but we'd recommend spending the extra $50 for the QLED model if you can.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K 75-inch: $800 at Amazon ($250 off)

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K 65-inch: $600 at Amazon ($160 off)

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K 55-inch: $470 at Amazon ($80 off)

Best Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K TV Deals

If you just need the basics in your 4K smart TV, then the Fire TV 4-Series is what you're after. It features a crystal clear LED display with Full 4K UHD resolution, and supports the basic HDR formats including HDR 10 and HLG. It also delivers exceptional sound quality thanks to Dolby Digital Plus support.

If you can do without all the premium bells and whistles, the Fire TV 4-Series smart TVs are at an unbeatable price. With the 55-inch coming in at just $380, it's one of the best priced 4K UHD 55-inch displays out there right now.

Best Amazon Fire TV 2-Series Deals

Amazon's Fire TV 2-Series, while basic, is a great HD TV that's perfect for those who don't need to make the jump to 4K just yet. They still offer good picture quality, sporting an LED display with support for HDR 10 and HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio bumps up the sound quality some.

However, it's important ot note that only the 40-inch option offers 1080p Full HD support, so you're better off going with that model for $200 as opposed to the 32-inch. Still, both are at a great price point, with each getting a decent $50 discount over the holiday weekend.

Amazon Fire TV 2-Series Full HD 40-inch: $200 at Amazon ($50 off)

Amazon Fire TV 2-Series HD 32-inch: $150 at Amazon ($50 off)

No matter which option you choose, all of Amazon's Fire TVs are at great prices right now. Some are a better value than others, but in the end, all offer a great smart TV for those looking to get an upgrade before Memorial Day weekend hits.