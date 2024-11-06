Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen) $110 $140 Save $30 This is the most powerful streaming device that you can buy from Amazon. It's one of our favorites for a variety of great reasons and is now down to just $110 for a limited time. $110 at Amazon

There are a lot of options when it comes to streaming devices. But if you're looking for the absolute best, then the Amazon Fire TV Cube is going to be it. As you can imagine, this device offers the latest and greatest when it comes to visual and audio support. But what really makes it special is how well it integrates with your home theater setup, making it easy and seamless to control all your devices, along with other smart home products.

For a limited time, you can score Amazon's Fire TV Cube for just $110, which is 21% off the original retail price. And while that discount might not seem huge, this is one of the best prices we've seen on this device. So if you've been looking to upgrade your aging streaming stick or just wanted to change things up, the Fire TV Cube is going to be for you.

What's great about the Fire TV Cube?

Close

Let's start with the important stuff, which is the hardware. Amazon states that the Fire TV Cube is twice as powerful as the Fire TV 4K Max, providing the "ultimate hands-free 4K streaming experience." What this means when it comes to practical use is that you'll get a menu system that works smoothly, with access to the best audio and video technologies that are currently available.

As mentioned before, you get support for 4K, along with Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG. And as you might expect, the audio support is also quite good as well with Dolby Atmos. The device comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. You also get Wi-Fi 6E and an Ethernet port for connectivity.

But what makes the Fire TV Cube stand out from its siblings is that it has HDMI 2.1 in and out ports, which allows you to route and connect your other devices through this product with the ability to control the experience using your Amazon Alexa remote. Furthermore, you also get hands-free Alexa, with the ability to control compatible smart home devices as well.

So if this sounds like what you're looking for, get this deal while you still can. Of course, if this is all a bit too much, and you want something smaller and cheaper, you can always opt for the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K that is now just $28.