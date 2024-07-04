Summary Amazon could start displaying more ads on Fire TV devices.

It is testing showing ads before the screensaver to select Fire TV users.

Apple TV is now the only streaming device that does not show ads.

Over the last year or two, Google has filled Google TV with ads. The company started by showing ads for physical products in the For You tab. This was followed by full-screen auto-playing ads on the Google TV home screen. Making matters worse, Google started putting unskippable in-stream ads on free TV channels in June 2024. Following Google's footsteps, Amazon began displaying full-screen ads on the Fire TV after it was turned on. Building on this, the company has now reportedly started showing ads on the Fire TV before starting the screensaver.

Cord Cutters News reports that Fire TVs are displaying full screen ads of up to a minute before playing the screensaver. They report seeing ads for AT&T and Easy Spirit's footwear. Apparently, the ads are appearing on Fire TV (2016) and later devices.

Given the lack of complaints about fullscreen ads before screensavers from other Fire TV owners, it appears this is not a wide rollout. Amazon might test the waters with a few users before releasing the changes for all Fire TV users.

The company could make some tweaks based on user feedback, like it did with fullscreen ads. Initially, a fullscreen ad greeted viewers when they started their Fire TV, but Amazon later changed course and ensured it did not take over their entire TV screen.

Amazon and Google are not the only companies adding ads to their streaming devices. Roku is also considering bringing ads to your TV's home screen to boost its ad revenues.

Ads are taking over the streaming ecosystem

Streaming devices and services started as an ad-free replacement to traditional cable TV. Sadly, it is becoming increasingly clear that they are taking the same approach as cable TV, placing ads wherever possible, even at the expense of user experience.

Earlier this year, Amazon Prime Video started displaying ads in-between content to its subscribers. For an ad-free viewing experience, users need to pay an extra $3 per month. Similarly, Disney recently started disguising its ads on Hulu and ESPN as playable games.

If you want an ad-free streaming device for your TV, your best option is to buy an Apple TV.