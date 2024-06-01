Summary Amazon is bringing an AI-powered search experience to Fire TV devices, providing personalized content recommendations with a simple query.

This natural language-based search experience is coming to Fire TVs in the US and requires devices running Fire OS 6 or newer.

Amazon said the feature is only available in English right now, but didn't clarify if it would be available outside the US anytime soon.

Generative AI is everywhere you look today. While the AI industry is headlined by the likes of OpenAI and Google, several others have found a way to incorporate the tech into their services in some form. Retail giant Amazon has been no exception, with the company so far using AI models in the background for efficient packaging, personalized clothing recommendations, and more. We can add another utility to that list now, with Amazon announcing a generative AI-powered search experience for its Fire TV devices.

Amazon said it is bringing a "new AI-enhanced search" to Fire TV devices, allowing people to look for titles using natural language. "You can ask Alexa to search for streaming content recommendations in the same way you might ask a friend with encyclopedic knowledge about TV shows and movies," the company said in a blog post.

The AI-generated results will list options from all streaming platforms and not just Prime Video, with Amazon adding that these recommendations are contextual and personalized for each user. You can search based on a particular genre, plot, topic, character, actor, or even quotes, which should make searching for those elusive movies and TV shows that much easier.

Limited availability for now

Amazon says this AI-based natural language search experience will roll out to Fire TV owners in the US over the next few weeks. Only English is supported right now, but more languages could arrive in the future. The phrasing in Amazon's blog post doesn't specify if the feature will be available to Fire TV owners outside the US. Lastly, you will need a Fire TV device running Fire OS 6 or newer to access this AI-enhanced search, thus covering plenty of products currently in use.

You won't need to flip any toggles to access this new search functionality. When available, you should be able to activate Alexa normally and ask about a line from a movie or TV show that you want to identify. Users can also ask Alexa to list some of the top TV shows or movies based on a genre or a character's name that they remember. This will save users the trouble of manually identifying the movie or TV series' name through multiple search engine queries.