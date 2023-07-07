Amazon is going all out for its Prime Day shopping event this year, discounting its own devices to new low prices for Prime members. The deals are particularly enticing on the retailer's line of 4K Fire TV streaming sticks, which have been marked down by as much 55%. The budget-friendly Fire TV Stick 4K, which we named the top pick in our best Amazon Fire TV streaming devices roundup, is down to $22, the powerful Fire TV Stick 4K Max is down to $25, and for those that want the added functionality of a smart speaker, the Fire TV Cube (3rd gen) is down to $110.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

The Fire TV Stick 4K is easily the best Fire TV streamer for most people. It's the most affordable of the group, and it offers all the features that are important to 4K streaming. There's support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for brighter, crisper video, and Dolby Atmos support for an immersive audio experience. It also comes with an Alexa Voice Remote, so you can search and launch content with your voice.

Source: Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $23 $50 Save $27 The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the best 4K streaming stick option for most people. It supports Dolby Vision and other important 4K technologies, it comes with a voice remote, and it's even more affordable with today's discount. $23 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max takes everything the 4K does and kicks it up a notch. The additional features include, but are not limited to, beefed up RAM (2GB), a faster processor, and Wi-Fi 6 support. If you have a Wi-Fi 6 router or mesh system, and things like streaming speed and performance are important to you, this is the Fire TV Stick to get. Heck, even if these things don't apply to you now, but could down the road, it may be worth spending the extra couple of bucks for future-proofing.

Source: Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max $25 $55 Save $30 The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the Premium pick in our roundup of the best Amazon Fire TV streaming devices. It includes everything the base 4K stick does, with better performance and Wi-Fi 6 support, and with today's discount it's just a few dollars more. $25 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Cube

If the 4K Max isn't enough power for you, or you prefer burly hardware with smart speaker functionality, there's the Fire TV Cube. Everything is next-level here. There's support for the even faster Wi-Fi 6E protocol, an Ethernet port, twice the storage and processing power, and support for game pads and controllers. But the Cube's biggest advantage is its hands-free voice control — because it has built-in speakers and microphones, you don't need to be holding the remote to interact with Alexa.

Source: Amazon Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen) $110 $140 Save $30 The Fire TV Cube is the most powerful media streamer in Amazon's portfolio, and it also doubles as a smart speaker. If you have a Wi-Fi 6E router or you want faster performance and hands-free voice control, the Cube is the way to go. And right now, it's more affordable than ever. $110 at Amazon

Regardless of which device you decide to go with, you'll be getting a proper 4K streamer with HDR support, an Alexa remote with microphone for voice commands, and access to Amazon's vast ecosystem of apps, media, streaming services, and Alexa skills. And if you buy right now, you'll be getting some of the lowest prices we've ever seen.