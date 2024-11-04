Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen, 2023) $28 $50 Save $22 The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K offers access to your favorite streaming services as well as more than 300,000 free movies and TV shows. $28 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is seeing its lowest price ever right now. It's going for just $28 at Amazon, and we think this is one of the better streaming device deals you'll come across, as we find the Fire TV Stick 4K to be the best Amazon Fire TV streaming device currently in the lineup. This deal drops the Fire TV Stick 4K to nearly half price, and it's good for $22 in savings. You can save an additional 20% if you have a similar device to trade-in.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

A streaming device such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is good for anyone looking for instant access to 4K content. You'll find a whole host of streaming services onboard, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more. And while you'll need a subscription to each of those services in order to access them, the Fire TV Stick 4K includes access to over 300,000 free movies and TV episodes from ad-supported streaming apps like Fire TV Channels, Tubi, and Pluto TV.

When it comes to content, one feature that stands out with the Fire TV Stick 4K is how it helps you sort through content. There's a lot to watch out there, and with this little streaming device you can search for movies and TV shows a number of simplified ways. For example, you can find movies organized by a specific actor's name, by certain events within movies like car chases, or even by iconic movie quotes.

Visually the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K offers top-notch image quality. You can watch in 4K Ultra HD and the device has support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos audio for full immersion. In other words, this will plug nicely into a home theater system. It can also tap into other devices connected to your smart home setup, allowing you to control compatible cameras, lights, and more with the Fire TV Stick 4K remote.

A beefier version of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is also available in the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, but with its lower price point the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K probably offers more overall value. Amazon has its price dropped to the lowest it's ever been at just $28, with even more savings available if you have an older device to trade in.