I love Prime Day because I get to upgrade all my Fire Tablets for Kids for a fraction of the normal price. Amazon's Fire tablets line is a great way to introduce children to tech; the versatile tablets have everything kids need to work and play with a durable cover to protect the whole thing. And thanks to Prime Day deals, discounted pricing makes these useful tablets even more desirable. However, if it turns out a more productive tablet is ideal, there are many options for grown-ups, too.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet (2022)

Protective case, check. Ten-hour battery life, check. Parental controls, check. The Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet has everything for children ages 3 to 7. The hi-res screen is durable and can withstand drops better than a fragile iPad. It features a quad-core 2.0 Hz processor and 2 GB of RAM. My four-year-old daughter lugs her Fire 7 Kids tablet around everywhere and treats it like one of her stuffies!

Amazon also includes a great 2-year, no-questions-asked warranty on all their kids' tablets and access to Amazon Kids+ for 12 months. You get all that for only $55 right now, down from the regular $110. That's a serious discount.

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet

The Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet does a good job at light consumption work. It features most of the same hardware as the kid's version, with an 8-inch HD screen, a hexacore 2.0 Hz processor, and 2 GB of RAM. But it is slimmer and more fragile than the child-friendly model. You don't get that no-questions-asked warranty or the Amazon Kids+ you get on the children's version, but it's still a great tablet for those who are a little more responsible.

This tablet is meant for casual reading and content consumption. I personally usually stick with more powerful Android tablets, but you do you. Fire up Kindle or Netflix and sit back. For $60, this tablet costs a fraction of a more powerful Samsung device.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet

Kids outgrow stuff all the time. I know mine do. An 8-inch 1280 x 800 HD display, 32GB of internal storage, and 13 hours of battery life make this Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet perfect for older kids ages 8 to 12. This tablet has more power for gaming, and the Amazon kids web browser lets them have some freedom surfing the web but with superb controls built right in. Children can even make calls and announcements to interconnected Alexa devices.

This tablet is on sale for only $75. You get a great children's tablet plus Amazon's 2-year warranty and Amazon Kids+ for the lowest price of the year.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus tablet

The Fire HD 10 Plus tablet is Amazon's answer to real tablets with real power for adults. I tried this out and was impressed with the 10-inch 1080p HD screen, which looked great when I used it indoors. The 8-core processor and 4GB of RAM handled web surfing and Amazon Prime Video just fine. Even better was using Amazon Luna game streaming on this tablet. That nice big screen handled it without any complaints from yours truly.

Amazon has it on special for only $95. That's a lot cheaper than most Android tablets out there. Of course, you get some trade-offs for that price. For starters, there's no Google Play Store, and those bezels are enormous. However, it's less than $100, and that's a pretty hard deal to pass up.

Amazon is spoiling us with these Fire tablets, especially the kids' versions. You get that incredible 2-year warranty and a full 12 months of Amazon Kids+, one of the best kids' streaming services out there. Even adults can get their hands on a simple consumption device right now for less than $100, so what are you waiting for? These deals and deals on other great tablets won't last forever!