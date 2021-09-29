Amazon's lineup of Fire tablets are durable yet affordable. Fire tablets run a forked version of Android called Fire OS, which has some limitations out of the box, but it's relatively easy to sideload Google Play Services to them.

Amazon updated its lineup in 2022 with its entry-level Fire 7 tablet along with the Fire HD 8, and Fire HD 8 Plus; all the 2022 slates, as well as the Fire HD 10 from 2021, have USB-C 2.0 charging ports — a welcome change from the Micro-USB ports on earlier models. If you're a new Fire tablet owner or are thinking about buying one of Amazon's budget tablets, take a moment to check out our in-depth guides and tutorials to help you get the most out of your device.