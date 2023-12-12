With less than two weeks to go before Christmas, it's crunch time for all of you last-minute shoppers looking to find the perfect gift for that one person you just don't know what to get. You've searched and searched, but maybe you've come up empty on ideas of what to buy, or maybe your budget is a bit tighter than you had hoped.

The good news is, you can still find some great holiday deals right now — especially at Amazon. On top of some great deals on toys and other popular gifts, they just dropped some new deals on Fire Tablets that match their Prime Day discounts.

Some of the best Amazon Fire tablets are on sale this week, from the more budget-friendly Amazon Fire 7 to the big, beautiful, and pricey Amazon Fire Max 11. Even the Amazon Fire HD 10, which is one the best tablets for streaming and eBooks right now, is getting a huge price cut.

It's a great mix of deals on cheaper tablets for those of you looking to keep it inexpensive, but they are some of the best Android tablet deals you'll find right now. We've listed a few of the best Fire Tablet deals available during the sale, but head on over to Amazon's Fire Tablet deals page to see everything available.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus Best value $95 $180 Save $85 The Fire HD 10 Plus is one of Amazon's best slates to date, offering a responsive and snappy interface, powerful hardware, and plenty of storage. While it does excel in streaming, browsing, and light gaming, it works well as a productivity tablet for basic work as well. At 47% off, it's the best tablet under $100 you'll find right now. $95 at Amazon

If you're after a tablet that's powerful enough to work decently well at everything, but not so expensive you won't be able to afford lunch tomorrow, Amazon's Fire HD 10 Plus is an excellent choice. When comparing the Fire HD 10 vs the Fire HD 10 Plus, the upgrade in RAM makes enough of a difference to warrant making the buy alone.

It'll handle basic use, streaming, browsing, social media, and more with relative ease. However, more resource-intense applications such as Excel spreadsheets and editing software may see some slight chugging here and there. As a gift, it's perfect for someone who enjoys doing a little bit of everything, and it's an absolute steal at $95.

Amazon Fire HD 8

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) $60 $100 Save $40 While the Fire HD 8 is purely a streaming tablet, the 2022 model does feature a few upgrades to eek out a little more power and performance for the lower price tag. If a simple tablet that's good for the basics is what you're after, there's no better option at this price range than Amazon's Fire HD 8. $60 at Amazon

If you're shopping for younger ones, or someone who's tablet illiterate and just needs something simple, then Fire HD 8 is a solid choice thanks to it's budget-friendly price point. It's compact size makes it an excellent companion to take on the go, and paired with an impressive long-lasting battery, can go for up to 13 hours without needing a recharge.

However, this is a streaming and browsing tablet through and through. It's great for kids and teens, offering a tablet that's reliable enough to handle browsing, social media, and streaming, but isn't so expensive that'd it'll be upsetting to hear they've damaged it in some way. At $60, Amazon's Fire HD 8 performs admirabily as a first-time tablet.

Amazon Fire Max 11

Amazon Fire Max 11 $160 $230 Save $70 If you've got the cash to splurge and want something that actually handles heavier applications, the Fire Max 11 is the tablet of choice. The larger 11-inch display lends itself perfectly to streaming, work, and gaming, and the additional support of accessories including Stylus Pens and keyboard cases make it a successful productivity machine. $160 at Amazon

Part tablet, part smart home hub, the Fire Max 11 is Amazon's top premium slate thanks to impressive hardware and a large and beautiful LCD dispay. From basic use to streaming and even work, there's enough tablet here to handle it all relatively well for the price, and support for accessories like keyboard covers and stylus pens make it much more versatile than other Fire tablets.

While it will be outperformed by the likes of high-end slates like Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 series, Amazon's Fire Max 11 is a great choice for those who want an all-around good performing tablet at a good price point. At the discount $160 price point, you — or whichever lucky soul gets this as a gift — won't be dissapointed with it.

More Amazon Fire Tablet deals

The three deals above offer a great balance of value and savings for what you get, delivering three of Amazon's best tablets at incredible prices. They may not be for everyone, however, so you'll find the rest of Amazon's Fire HD tablet deals below.

The affordable Fire 7, while only $45, may not be the best choice as a gift. Yes, it's inexpensive, but compared to what else is avialable, it doesn't offer a tablet that performs well. You'd be better off just upgrading to the Fire HD 8 for $15 more. That said, Amazon's Fire HD tablet deals will only be around for a limited time, so you'll want to make your purchase soon — especially if you want it to arrive before the holiday!