We're faced with an embarrassment of riches when it comes to Android tablets, with many packing a ton of functionality at considerably affordable price points. But most of us gloss over Amazon's offerings in favor of Samsung Galaxy Tabs and Google Pixel Tablets, which is a shame considering its Fire line features some of the best Android tablets around. If the cost is what's stopping you from making the switch, Amazon is coming in hot with hefty discounts on its very own Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 10 Plus, as well as their swanky new sibling, the Fire Max 11. With this latest deal, you can score as much as $60 off the HD 10, $40 off the Max 11, and $30 off the HD 10 Plus.

The Fire HD 10 may not have as many swanky features as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, but it remains the best Amazon tablet in our book for a reason. A device ideal for media consumption, it packs a 10-inch 1080p full HD display that is quoted to be 20% brighter than a Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 and a long-lasting battery with up to 12 hours on a single charge, allowing you to binge-watch your favorite shows nearly all day long. While Google Play is not supported given that it runs on Fire OS, you can install your favorite apps like Netflix, Hulu, TikTok, and more, via the Amazon App Store (pro tip: you can always download the Google Play Store later on by going through some hoops). You can even run and open two apps side by side with the split screen feature, and multitasking shouldn't be a problem thanks to the octa-core processor and 3GB RAM. Toting it around should also be a breeze with its thin and light design. It offers enhanced durability, too, with Amazon claiming that it's twice as durable as the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8.

If you find the HD 10 lacking, get your hands on the HD 10 Plus, which packs more or less the same specs, except that it offers twice the RAM (4GB), a wireless charging capability, and a premium, soft-touch finish. The extra RAM helps it run a tad faster in some situations, while the improved finish makes it feel a little nicer in the hand. Everything else is the same, though, but if you're a heavy multitasker, the extra RAM is worth a few extra dollars.

If you want a premium tablet but don't want to drop a grand on one, the Fire Max 11 is a viable entry option. Touted as Amazon's "most powerful tablet," under its hood is an octa-core processor and 4GB memory, allowing for speedy performance and easy multitasking. Its 11-inch screen is certified for low blue light and boasts 2.4 million pixels, so you can stream and game in stunning detail without disrupting your circadian rhythm. It can last up to 14 hours even with reading, browsing, watching, and gaming, and if you often go on video conferences, the 8-megapixel camera and Wi-Fi 6 compatibility allow for clearer and smoother calls. It may also be worth noting that it's designed to be three times as durable as an iPad, so you can trust that it can last you for years.

All three tablets are available in a variety of colorways and storage sizes, but they're also expandable by up to 1TB with an SD card. Depending on your needs and style, you can select your preferred color and storage, but with the current deal, you can get them at prices your checking account won't balk at.