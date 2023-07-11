Amazon Fire Max 11 $200 $280 Save $80 Amazon's Fire Max 11 is the closest to premium the company has ever been. With a metal build, slim bezels, an 11" display, and even a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Amazon's budget tablets are finally starting to grow up. And with this Prime Day deal, you get maximum storage without dealing with ads. $200 at Amazon

To date, Amazon has yet to leave the budget space behind when developing new tablets. It makes sense — the entire Fire lineup has managed to carve out a niche thanks to its ultra-low starting prices, with the latest Fire 7 starting at just $60. The Fire Max 11 is the company's first attempt to move out of that space; while it's undoubtedly still a budget tablet, it's far more capable than anything Amazon has released in the past. Although it only launched in June, you can grab the Fire Max 11 for just $200 right now on Prime Day, complete with 128GB of storage and no lock screen ads.

Why you should buy the Fire Max 11?

We have a review incoming for the Fire Max 11 — it's been a busy few weeks with some high-profile launches — but I've had my hands on one for a while now, and I think anyone with experience using Amazon's tablet lineup will be surprised. Although it's nowhere near a flagship slate, the performance of the Fire Max 11 matches what I've seen from various low-end Samsung and Lenovo slates, devices that usually start at higher price points than this tablet. It's a big leap up from the previous Fire HD 10, but that's not the only change.

The entire design feels more premium than ever before, thanks to its metal casing. The slim bezels wrapping around that surprisingly decent 11-inch full HD display also give it the impression of a device well above this $200 price point, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor makes for the first time we've seen biometrics on Amazon hardware. This particular model is the highest-end option, giving you 128GB of storage and — thankfully — zero lock screen ads. Customize the wallpaper to your heart's content.

Obviously, the biggest shortcoming that has plagued Fire tablets in the past remains in play here. Fire OS just can't compete with standard Android builds, thanks in large part to the missing Google apps on this slate. Here's the good news, though: putting the Google Play Store on this bad boy is as easy as it is on other various Amazon tablets. And once that's done, it doesn't take long to make your Fire Max 11 feel like stock Android.

If you've been after an affordable tablet that doesn't feel as cheap as it is, it's hard to beat the Fire Max 11. Although it hasn't replaced the Fire HD 10 on Amazon's own web store, I'd recommend anyone looking for a big-screen budget device consider this slate. Once you've moved past the hurdle of installing all the apps you actually want, it's a pretty solid tablet — especially at this $200 price point.