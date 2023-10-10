Amazon Fire Max 11 $150 $230 Save $80 The Fire Max 11, with all its 11 inches of display area and premium build, is already a pretty affordable tablet, but this Prime Day deal makes it an even more tempting buy. It is the most powerful tablet Amazon has ever made, and it shows in its day-to-day performance, making it a great large-screen entertainment device for your home. $150 at Amazon

Launched a couple of months ago, the Amazon Fire Max 11 is the most premium-feeling tablet from the company to date — but without an expensive price tag. It is packed with features that you’d want from a tablet in your everyday life, making it a reasonable purchase even without any discounts. But you’re in luck right now as the Fire Max 11 is available at its lowest-ever price of $150 for a limited period for Prime Big Deal Days. You're unlikely to find a better tablet at this price, tempting you to jump on this deal almost impulsively at this point.

Unlike most top Android tablets, the Fire Max 11 still comes with expandable storage, which is becoming rarer by the day. So, even if you pick the base model with 64GB of storage, you can still add more space as you go. Its 11-inch display is large enough for your kids to enjoy some games or for you to catch up on a TV series while lying in bed. Instead of cheap plastic, Amazon has gone for a more premium metallic casing for the tablet that sure feels much better in the hand.

Why is this a good deal?

At just $150, you are getting a lot of tablet. The Amazon Fire Max 11 is among the cheapest tablets that support first-party keyboard and stylus accessories (sold separately) — if you plan to boost your productivity, you don’t necessarily need to spend top dollar for it. Amazon even throws in a free 3-month Microsoft 365 subscription to help you get started with work on the go. Its new 8MP front camera is great for taking office video calls, while its marathon battery can easily last a full day’s work.

When the tablet isn’t in use, it can double as an Alexa screen for controlling your smart home appliances. This feature is natively available on Fire OS — Amazon’s forked version of Android. While the OS offers plenty of mainstream apps, it is dwarfed by the sheer number of apps available on the Play Store. Thankfully, you can install the Play Store on your Fire tablet to improve your experience and make the most of this Amazon tablet.

Considering everything the tablet offers, this Prime Day deal is hard to miss if you’re willing to work the Play Store part. Other Amazon tablets have also received similar discounts, so you can check them out as well if you want something smaller, say for your kids. And if you want to get a proper Android tablet on the same budget, the Galaxy Tab A8 is your best bet, along with many more tablets discounted for this Fall Prime Day.