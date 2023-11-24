Amazon Fire Max 11 $150 $230 Save $80 Comfortably among the top budget tablets in the business today, the Amazon Fire Max 11 is almost an impulse buy for Black Friday thanks to an $80 discount on the 64GB model. $150 at Amazon $150 at Best Buy

Black Friday is up and running, bringing a variety of deals on some of our favorite phones and tablets. As is the case with any sales season, it's not uncommon for discounts to vary based on the product, with the best deals often reserved for older hardware or budget buys.

This new deal on the Amazon Fire Max 11 changes that, as Amazon's largest and most powerful tablet is now selling for just $150 thanks to an $80 Black Friday discount. Amazon debuted the tablet earlier this year, meaning it's the most recent version, which makes this discount quite a significant one.

Why you should get the Fire Max 11 this Black Friday

Launched in May 2023, the Fire Max 11 is still the most powerful offering in Amazon's long roster of budget tablets. It also serves as an excellent upgrade from the Fire HD 10 series, with a larger 11-inch 2000 x 1200 screen, powered by an octa-core processor and 4GB of onboard RAM.

There are 8MP 1080p cameras on the front and back, suitable for video conferencing and casual photography, though camera performance isn't the Fire Max 11's strongest suit. Meanwhile, Amazon claims this tablet can run for up to 14 hours on a single charge, though actual battery life may vary depending on usage patterns.

Some hardware compromises are in place, not really a surprise given its price tag, such as the bundled adapter which only supplies power at a sluggish 9W. On the bright side, the Fire Max 11 can also be recharged using a third-party 15W adapter if you have one handy. Amazon positions this as a work + play tablet, meaning it is suited for both kids and adults, though the former category may require the Amazon Kids+ subscription. Amazon also sells a Keyboard Case and a Stylus Pen, both sold separately, that go along nicely with the Fire Max 11.

You'll find 64GB of internal storage here, though you can also get the 128GB model at a discounted price of $200, down from $280, with the added benefit of not having to sit through lockscreen ads. This is just one of the many tablet deals we've encountered this Black Friday, and we expect more to follow as we approach Cyber Monday.