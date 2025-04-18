Amazon Fire Max 11 $270 $355 Save $85 The Amazon Fire Max 11 features a high-resolution LCD, 14 hours of battery life, and 4GB of RAM paired with Amazon's ecosystem and support. $270 at Amazon

The competition is pretty stiff when it comes to budget Android tablets. But if you're looking for something cheap that has a great screen, and also comes with a keyboard and stylus for added productivity, then this Amazon Fire Max 11 bundle is going to be right up your alley. For a limited time, you can save nearly $85 on this bundle as it drops to its best price yet at just $270.

What's great about the Amazon Fire Max 11?