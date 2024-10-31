Amazon Fire Max 11 $160 $280 Save $120 The Amazon Fire Max 11 offers an immersive display and versatile capabilities for just $160 with this limited time deal. $160 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire Max 11 is a great alternative to some of the best Android tablets, and today you can add the 128GB model to your device lineup for just $160. This is nearly as cheap as the entry-level 64GB model, and it's good for a total of $120 in savings from its regular price of $280. This is the newest model of the Fire Max 11, and it comes without lockscreen ads. But be quick because this deal won't be around for long.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire Max 11

The Amazon Fire Max 11 is a good tablet to turn to if you're in the market for one of the best cheap Android tablets. It sits at the top of the Amazon Fire tablet lineup in terms of size, sporting an 11-inch screen. This display is certified for low blue light and makes for an immersive experience when streaming, reading, or even gaming.

You'll find plenty of power for these activities and more, as the Fire Max 11 focuses on max performance. It has 4GB of system RAM to keep things snappy and responsive, and an octa-core processor allows it to take on things like multitasking. And around the house, the Fire Max 11 has some additional handiness to offer.

It can integrate right into your smart home setup and act as a control center, or you can tap into your favorite music or sports updates with Alexa. Wi-Fi 6 is also part of the Fire Max 11 package, and with the 8 megapixel camera, you're in for fast, clear, and smooth video chats.

You can keep all of this going for up to 14 hours between battery charges. Additionally, despite its large display, the Fire Max 11 is designed to be portable and is measured to be three times as durable as Apple's 10.9-inch iPad.

The Fire Max 11 is a good tablet option for work and play, but with easy-to-use parental controls, it also makes a great option for families. For a limited time, you can buy the Fire Max 11 for just $160, which is 43% less or $120 off from its regular price of $280.