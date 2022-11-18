Source: Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) $55 $100 Save $45 Amazon's latest Fire HD 8 tablet refresh is an excellent value option for anyone invested in the company's ecosystem. It has an 8" display, and 13-hour battery life, and it's powered by Fire OS. $55 at Amazon See at Best Buy

Amazon's line of Fire tablets are considered some of the best you can get in the value segment. They are capable and durable, they have good battery life, and they give you access to Amazon's massive ecosystem of media and apps. The Fire HD 8 was our Best Value pick in this year's roundup of the best Amazon Fire tablets, and this Black Friday discount takes it to a whole new level. Right now you can pick up the HD 8 for just $55.

The HD 8 sits in the sweet spot of the Fire line, between the low-end Fire 7 and the high-end Fire HD 10. It features an 8" HD display, front and back camera, USB-C charging, and all-day battery life. For storage, you have options of 32GB and 64GB, and you can always add up to 1TB via a microSD card. This tablet isn't going to knock your socks off, performance-wise, but it's perfect for emails, browsing the web, watching Netflix, and casual gaming.

On the software side of things, the HD 8 runs Fire OS. It's not the most advanced or customizable system, but as aforementioned it does give you access to Amazon's massive trove of TV shows, movies, apps, and games. It also includes some nice exclusive features, such as full-screen Alexa Show mode, which can be very useful for those who already have Alexa devices.

Why is this a good deal?

At its full retail price of $100, the HD 8 is a good value. There aren't many tablets available at this price point that can match its feature set and Amazon's ecosystem. With this $45 discount, however, the HD 8 easily moves into good, if not great, deal territory. This is the newest version of the HD 8, released this year, and this is the lowest price we've seen to date.

It's worth noting that the sale price shown above is for the version of the HD 8 that includes lock screen ads. Now the ads are generally relevant to you, and they don't infiltrate the rest of the tablet experience, but if it's a deal-breaker, the non-ads model is just an extra $15.