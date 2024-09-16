Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) $60 $130 Save $70 Amazon's line of Fire tablets offer a ton of value at budget-friendly price points, and the HD 8, which is perhaps its most popular model, just got a massive discount. The 64GB version is on sale for just $60 right now, which makes it cheaper than the 32GB—no Prime account required. $60 at Amazon

When it comes to the best cheap Android tablets, few brands offer more value for the money than Amazon's Fire line. It's kind of an unwritten rule in the space at this point that you go to Samsung for performance and Amazon for price. This current promotion on the Fire HD 8 underscores that concept. Right now, you can get the 8-inch tablet with an HD display, enough performance for streaming and casual gaming, and 64GB of storage for just $60.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet

For some context, the Fire HD 8 sits towards the bottom of Amazon's Fire tablet line. It's above the Fire 7, but below pretty much everything else, including the Fire HD 8 Plus, which has 1GB more RAM, wireless charging, and an upgraded rear camera. But at just $60, performance and features don't matter nearly as much. This is a tablet you get for your kid, or for someone who wants either a very basic tablet or a feature-filled e-reader. You can even use it as a touchscreen remote for your smart home devices, or put it on a stand and use it as a smart display. It has full access to Alexa and Amazon's entire ecosystem of content, which includes apps, games, streaming services, movies, music, books, and much more.

This isn't really the kind of device where you want to brag about the specs, but if you must know, the HD 8 has an 8-inch display paired to a 6-core 2.0GHz processor and 2GB of RAM. It's worth reiterating that today's deal is for the 64GB model, not the 32GB, and you can expand that up to 1TB with the microSD slot. It also has 2MP cameras on both the front and back, Bluetooth 5.2 support, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and gets up to 13 hours of battery life per charge. It's also worth noting that this tablet runs Amazon's Fire OS, so while you do get access to the massive ecosystem, you do not get the Google Play Store. Additionally, today's price is for the Lockscreen Ad-supported edition, which means you will see ads on your Lockscreen, but you can upgrade to no ads for $15.

Again, there is a lot of value here for the money, and as long as you have the proper expectations going in, you won't be disappointed. While we will likely see some big deals over the next few months, as the holidays approach, it's hard to imagine beating today's price by more than a few dollars—it beats the previous all-time low by $10. So be sure to grab the Fire HD 8 tablet for just $60 while you can.