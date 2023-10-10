Source: Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) $60 $100 Save $40 The Fire HD 8 is the tablet to get if you want a good experience without burning a hole in your pocket. Amazon has made it an even better bargain for the Fall Prime Day, as you can get one for yourself for just $60. This is the deal you wouldn’t want to miss. $60 at Amazon

An 8-inch tablet is perfect for traveling as it can fit easily inside small bags and is ideal for kids as well. The Amazon Fire HD 8 serves those purposes really well and has a lot on offer for its usual price of $100. Just like several other Amazon devices, the Fire HD 8 has also received a massive 40% discount for the Prime Big Deal Days, bringing its price down to just $60. That’s the kind of deal you jump on without thinking twice!

The fact that the Fire HD 8 is such a versatile device without costing a ton is why it made it to our best budget Android tablet recommendations. Made out of sturdy plastic from the outside, it is a great device to hand to your kids without worrying about minor drops and knocks. Parents will find the Amazon Kids features handy as they can set their child’s profile and enforce parental controls.

Why is the Amazon Fire HD 8 a no-brainer this Prime Day?

The Fire HD 8’s biggest strength is its price. You are getting a full-blown tablet experience with a ton of features at a discounted price that could otherwise only get you a half-decent pair of truly wireless earbuds. Even if you are getting it primarily for your kids, nothing is stopping you from using it as your central smart home hub or your portable screen to binge-watch on.

It comes loaded with a lot of apps from Amazon and other services, so you can watch Prime Video content or read a Kindle book on the same device. Third-party apps like Netflix and Instagram are also there, but you can easily install Play Store on the Fire HD 8 to enhance its usability much more. Once you have the Play Store up and running on the Fire HD 8, no other Android tablet will be able to beat it at this price point.

Amazon offers the device in a few shades, so if your kids want one in blue or pink, you have that option, too, besides the standard black. The company gave this tablet a USB-C port with the last refresh, and its support for up to 1TB microSD cards should come in handy if you manage to fill up its 32GB of base storage quickly with apps and games.

If you’ve been eyeing the Fire HD 8 for a while, this is the time to pull the trigger. Considering how inexpensive it is right now, you can even grab a couple of these and place them in a few rooms around your house for everyone’s convenience. With a slightly more budget, you can also go for its bigger sibling, the Fire Max 11, which is also discounted this season, while there are a ton more fantastic tablet deals going on right now in case you want to check out something other than Amazon.