With Prime Day just a week away, it's the perfect time to start shopping for early deals on some of Amazon's latest smart devices. As with every year, Amazon is dropping early deals to get shoppers excited about the big event, and this week a pretty sweet offer on the Fire HD 8 arrives for those looking for a cheap tablet. Usually going for $100, Amazon's taking 45% off this budget-friendly device and dropping it down to just $55 — essentially its Prime Day pricing, only a full week ahead of schedule.

Why the Amazon Fire HD 8 is worth your money

The latest 2022 entry into Amazon's mid-ranged Fire HD 8 series offers a bit of an increase in power over its predecessor, making it more user-friendly and responsive. Since this tablet is designed for basic use, however, it's ideal for those in need of something they can quickly grab while lounging on the couch or in bed. Browsing, streaming, shopping, this tablet does the basics well enough to warrant the $55 purchase with a hexa-core 2GHz processor paired with 2GB of RAM that offers reliable performance. However, don't expect it to do any heavy lifting when it comes to resource-intensive applications like some modern games.

The Fire HD 8 is a media tablet plain and simple, designed for watching movies, listening to music, and simply browsing the web. It's the tablet you'll keep on your nightstand or your coffee table to grab when you're bored, and thanks to its respectable 13-hour battery life, is ready to go whenever you need it. It's also one of the best tablets for kids if you want a bit of an upgrade over the Fire HD Kids series, offering a bit more freedom while still allowing you to set up parental controls when you need to.

Out of the box, it comes with 32GB of storage space to save apps and media to the tablet for on-the-go use, but you'll want to consider upgrading to a larger microSD card if you plan to download Kindle books or movies from Prime. This is even more true if you're looking to download apps off the Amazon Appstore or by installing the Google Play Store, which can quickly take up space. Still, thanks to the discount this deal offers, you could grab the biggest SD card you can find and still save money over sticker price.

Some would say the Fire HD 8 is outclassed in a lot of ways by other tablets in the price range, however any option you look at that's $100 or less is going to do essentially the same thing. It'll work well for basic use, such as streaming or browsing social media, and Amazon's Fire HD tablets knock this out of the park. At almost half off, it's one of the best values for the money if a simple and cheap tablet is what you're looking for, and you can get it at its Prime Day price a full week early.