The Amazon Fire HD 8 often gets overlooked by folks looking to buy a new Android tablet. And while it might not have the most alluring look, it gets the job done at a price that can't be ignored. So, if you're looking for an affordable Android tablet that offers smooth performance, great battery life and excellent versatility, then the Fire HD 8 is going to be for you. For a limited time, you can grab this tablet for just $65, which is 35% off its original retail price.

What's great about the Amazon Fire HD 8?

The Fire HD 8 delivers with its hexa-core processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. Furthermore, you also get an 8-inch screen that's great for reading books, surfing the web, playing games and watching movies. We know that 32GB of storage might not be enough for some people, but the Fire HD 8 has a microSD card slot that allows for expansion up to 1TB.

Of course, you can download tons of great apps from Amazon’s Appstore. And while it's not officially supported, there are ways to get the Google Play Store on the tablet as well. When it comes to battery life, the tablet provides all day use with up to 13 hours on a single charge. For the most part, we really loved the tablet experience in our review. It tackled everything we threw at and felt it offered incredible value.

Overall, you can't ask for much from a tablet that costs just $65. So if you've been looking for something usable and affordable, now's going to be the time to pick this tablet up, because at this price, the deal won't last long.