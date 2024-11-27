Amazon Fire tablets are like potato chips; having just one is impossible. The temptation between Black Friday deals and Prime Day sales is too powerful, with discounts up to 50% off. Thankfully, the products are worthy of consideration, and the new Amazon Fire HD 8 is no exception. Amazon tablet releases have been muted over the last few years, and on the surface, there isn’t much new to be excited about in the Fire HD 8 (2024). However, it’s still one of the best values in tech, and the sheer amount of stuff it does adequately is impressive for prices as low as $54.

Best value Amazon Fire HD 8 (2024) 8.5 / 10 $55 $100 Save $45 The Amazon Fire HD 8 (2024) doesn't include many improvements over its predecessor, but that's not a bad thing. The Fire HD 8 was already one of the best tablet deals, and Amazon has made it better by including more RAM. The new model features 3 or 4GB of RAM, depending on which storage option you choose, and it makes a difference. It still includes a 1280 x 800 LCD and durable plastic construction. Pros Smooth performance

Great battery life

Extremely versatile Cons Slow charging speeds

No Play Store without sideloading $55 at Amazon

Price, availability, and specs

The Amazon Fire HD 8 (2024) is available through Amazon starting at $100, even though frequent sales bring that number much lower. As with other Amazon tablets, the base model is supported by ads on the lock screen. You can pay more upfront to remove ads, but I don’t find them overly distracting.

They can also be removed later for an additional cost. The Fire HD 8 is sold in 32 and 64GB versions, with a MicroSD card slot for expandable storage up to 1TB. Amazon offers the Fire HD 8 in three colors: Black, Emerald, and Hibiscus.

Specifications SoC Hexa-core Display type LCD Display resolution 800x1280 RAM 3 or 4GB Storage 32 or 64GB Ports USB-C 2.0, MicroSD SIM support No Operating System Fire OS 8.3 Front Camera 2MP Rear Camera 5MP Wi-Fi connectivity Yes Bluetooth Yes Weight 337g Colors Black, Hibiscus, Emerald Price $100 Expand

What's good about the Amazon Fire HD 8 (2024)?

More RAM and excellent streaming performance