Want a tablet? Like, right now? Amazon has been a standby to turn to. It's not ashamed to fan out its Fire tablets, some of the best tablets you can come by, with variants in all sizes. They're also an easy choice if you're looking to placate your kids. It's been a couple years since the company last updated its Fire HD 8 series, so it's ripe for some change. Well, that change has indeed come.

Last year's Fire HD 8 brought the most progressive upgrades we've seen for a while, including a Fire OS version based on Android 9 Pie, a USB-C port, and, most surprisingly, wireless charging. This year's upgrades are modest in comparison. The Fire HD 8 series (2022) runs with a six-core processor which performs 30% better than the four-core MediaTek MT8168 from 2020's tablets. The battery is rated to last 13 hours instead of 12 on a single charge. At the same time, the tablets are thinner, lighter, and more durable than an iPad mini thanks to its aluminosilicate display glass.

3 Images Source: Amazon

Close

The Fire HD 8 (above) comes with 2GB of RAM while the Fire HD 8 Plus goes with 3GB, but both come with 32GB and 64GB storage options — though either will take your 1TB microSD very kindly. The former, cheaper tablet comes with a 5W wall charger while the latter comes with a 9W charger and support for Qi wireless charging, though you'll need to provide your own charging pad. Most intriguingly, the Plus also gets an upgraded rear camera, going from 2MP to 5MP.

Source: Amazon

The Fire HD 8 comes in Black, Denim, and Rose colorways and will start at $100 — $10 more than the previous model — while the Fire HD 8 is only going gray with prices going up from $120. Cases for both tablets will be available in all four colors for $30. Keep in mind that these starting prices account for the inclusion of lock screen ads. Getting rid of them will cost extra.

Pre-order the latest Fire HD 8 tablets from Amazon

FIRE HD 8FIRE HD 8 PLUSFIRE HD 8 KIDSFIRE HD 8 KIDS PRO

3 Images Source: Amazon

Close

The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition automatically adds a kickstand-equipped bumper case to the base Fire HD 8 tablet and focuses on content just for kids. It also comes with 32GB and 64GB options. Starting at $150, you can get one with a blue or purple case or, for an extra $10, you can get Disney-themed cases showing off Mickey Mouse or the Disney Princesses.

Source: Amazon

The Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Edition also features a case (though with way less Disney here), but only comes with 32GB of storage and costs $150. Both tablets include a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ with access to premium kids content and games and a two-year replacement warranty.

Pre-orders begin today at Amazon with shipments going out from October 19.