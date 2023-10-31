Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids (2023) Great for younger kids Amazon's new Fire HD 10 Kids tablet features performance enhancements. In addition to a faster processor, the Fire HD 10 Kids can last up to 13 hours on a single charge. As expected, Amazon limits internet access and includes extensive parental controls to make the tablet appropriate for young audiences. Pros Tougher design for young kids Stricter software restrictions Cons Limited ecosystem $190 at Amazon

Amazon has released two new Fire HD 10 tablets catering to kids. And while the children will be the ones who benefit, we know the parents have to decide which tablet is the best fit. Unlike most tablet comparisons, the decision between the Fire HD 10 Kids and Kids Pro has nothing to do with price, as they cost the same. Nor will it have anything to do with specs — the devices are nearly identical. Instead, we'll discuss the different age groups and software restrictions on both to ensure you decide which tablet is right for your child.

Price, specs & availability

The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids and Kids Pro are available now through Amazon for $189.

Amazon offers the Fire HD 10 Kids in four colors and designs: Pink, Blue, Disney Mickey Mouse, and Disney Princesses. For the Kids Pro, you can choose between three colors and patterns: Happy Day, Mint, and Nebula.

While you won't need a case for either, wireless keyboards and screen protectors are available for an additional cost. Both versions come with 32GB of storage but feature microSD card slots for expansion up to 1TB.



Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids (2023) Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro (2023) Storage 32GB, expandable via microSD card up to 1TB 32GB Operating System FireOS FireOS Battery Up to 13 Hours Up to 13 hours Ports USB-C, Headphone, microUSB USB-C, headphone Display type LCD LCD Price 190 190 Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Colors Blue, Pink, Disney Mickey Mouse, Disney Princesses Happy Day, Mint, Nebula Display dimensions 10.1" 10.1" Display resolution 1080p 1080p Weight 674g 674g Charge options USB-C USB-C Wi-Fi connectivity Yes Yes Bluetooth Yes, 5.3 Yes RAM 3GB 3GB Front Camera 5MP 5MP Rear Camera 5MP 5MP Dimensions 10.5 x 8.19 x 1.06" 7.5 x 10.1 x 0.7"

Design

Aside from software, the design shows off the biggest difference between tablets. It's important to note that the Fire HD 10 Kids is aimed at children ages 3-7, while the Pro model is meant for slightly older children ages 6-12, with each tablet being built accordingly. The outer shell is more robust for the Fire HD 10 Kids, with greater protection against falls and bumps. Amazon claims the case is designed for smaller hands to hold, but with the understanding that accidents will still happen.

Meanwhile, the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro features a sleeker case. It might not be as thick as the one meant for younger children, but the case on the Pro is significantly more protection than what is featured on the regular Fire HD 10.

If your child (or you) manages to break the tablet, Amazon includes a two-year worry-free warranty, where it will replace the tablet for free. For those with particularly aggressive toddlers, knowing your investment will be protected is comforting.

Like previous generations, both tablets include a kickstand on the case for easier, hands-free viewing.

Display

Amazon's Fire HD displays have improved significantly over the last several years, and the panel on the Kids tablets is no exception. They both feature a 10.1-inch 1080p LCD with good brightness and contrast. Amazon Fire HD displays used to be dim, but that's no longer an issue.

Your kids will love the colors as they watch their favorite Disney+ shows. It's easy to read, which makes it great for educational content, and games will look great on the big screen.

Software

Even though Amazon's ecosystem can frustrate hardcore users, it's ideal for a children's tablet. While both devices have comprehensive parental controls, the standard Fire HD 10 Kids, meant for the younger age group, features a more restrictive experience.

Unlike the Kids Pro tablet, the standard version cannot break out into the wider internet, preventing the possibility of your children accidentally seeing something they shouldn't. Internet sites are available, but only those hand-picked by Amazon as kid-friendly. In addition, the standard Fire HD 10 Kids model uses a customized UI with bigger on-screen buttons, which are easily labeled for a younger audience. If it's your child's first tablet, it will be a more welcoming experience that gets your child accustomed to using apps.

By comparison, the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro opens more to the wider internet. Sites are still heavily filtered, but it's a better choice for older children who need access to educational sites for homework and school projects. A benefit of both tablets is the ability to scale the restrictions, as the content you'd allow a six-year-old varies from what you'd allow a twelve-year-old. Amazon allows you to tailor the experience to fit the child's age without buying a different device.

Despite the restrictions, there is still a lot of content to be enjoyed. Most of your favorite streaming apps are present, and there are plenty of games to choose from. Amazon Kids requires a separate subscription but includes content designed to educate and entertain your children. As with most Fire HD tablets, you can expect four years of software support.

Performance

Amazon claims both tablets have 25% faster performance than their predecessors, thanks to an upgraded 2GHz octa-core processor and 3GB of RAM. Fire OS is always relatively well-optimized, and the types of apps run on kids' tablets are rarely intensive enough to notice significant slowdowns in performance. Even still, the upgrades are welcomed for future-proofing, so your tablet runs well years into the future.

Camera

The front-facing camera is another area Amazon upgraded the new Fire HD 10 Kids. The outgoing model featured a 2MP camera, while the newer version sports a 5MP front shooter. It should provide better detail on video calls with grandma and grandpa (provided they have their own tablet) and be useful for remote learning or play dates.

As for the rear cameras, you shouldn't expect too many Instagram-worthy shots, but it will get the job done for simple AR games or photos taken in good lighting.

Battery

Fire HD tablets are typically known for good battery life, and neither the Fire HD 10 Kids or Kids Pro disappoints. Amazon boasts both can last up to 13 hours on a single charge — a full hour longer than the previous generation. It might not seem like much, but an extra hour during a car ride or solace for a little longer on vacation can make all the difference for you.

Charging speeds aren't particularly impressive, as the tablets will take 4 hours to recharge fully through USB-C. Even still, once charged, you'll get a full day of use.

Which is right for you?

As we mentioned from the start, it's not a matter of which tablet is more impressive. It's more of a question of deciding which tablet is better suited to your child's age. If you have a child ages 6-12, the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is the proper choice. It provides the protection you need against unwanted websites while allowing them to access information for homework and the wider web when needed.

For even younger children ages 3-7, the standard Fire HD 10 Kids will allow them to learn about tablets and computing in a welcoming and safe environment. The larger buttons and kid-friendly design will make it easier for them to navigate and enjoy the tablet, while you can have peace of mind that if something does happen, Amazon will replace the device free of charge.