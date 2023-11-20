Buying any tech for kids can be a daunting task for a parent. Aside from there being loads of devices out there, many of which are not recommended. Especially if the item connects to the internet, but one company that has been doing a great job of offering both parents and kids a safe and enjoyable experience with gadgets designed for children is Amazon.

Its Fire Kids tablets have been topping the list of best tablets for kids for years now. It's about more than just the device itself. While that is important, the software is perhaps more so. The new Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids tablet launched during Amazon's fall product event in September, and I've got the details on whether you should consider it for your child.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids (2023) 9 / 10 Amazon continues to offer the best and most reliable tablet experience for kids. The Fire HD 10 Kids offers kids of all ages a device that can handle most of their needs, and the software keeps unwanted content away from young eyes. It also gives parents total control over what can be on the tablet and when it can be used. It still lacks Google Play Services, but for most situations, that is a minor issue. Storage 32GB, expandable via microSD card up to 1TB Operating System FireOS Battery Up to 13 Hours Ports USB-C, Headphone, microUSB Display type LCD Price 190 Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Colors Blue, Pink, Disney Mickey Mouse, Disney Princesses Display dimensions 10.1" Display resolution 1080p Weight 674g Charge options USB-C Wi-Fi connectivity Yes Bluetooth Yes, 5.3 RAM 3GB Front Camera 5MP Rear Camera 5MP Dimensions 10.5 x 8.19 x 1.06" Pros Snappy and reliable performance

Good battery life

Amazon Kids software shines for kids and adults Cons Still no Google Play Services

Would prefer to start with 64GB of internal storage $190 at Amazon $190 at Best Buy

Price and availability

Plenty of case options

As I said in the intro, Amazon announced the new Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids tablet during its fall event, and it went up for preorder the same day, starting at $190 via Amazon. You can now find the tablet through other retailers, including Best Buy.

The device is available in only one configuration with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card up to 1TB. You'll also only have one color to pick from, and that is black. But you'll have options for the included case, which is blue or pink. You can opt for the Disney Mickey Mouse or Disney Princess case for an extra $10.

Design and hardware

Kid-proof design

If you've ever seen or held any Amazon Fire tablet, then you'll be right at home with this device. The design of Amazon's tablets has never been inspiring but more utilitarian with its plastic cases. The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids has a black plastic enclosure, a USB-C port, a cover for the microSD slot, a power button, and a volume rocker. Outside of those things, there isn't much else going on with the tablet design. It's relatively lightweight, given the large size at 669.61g without the case, and the curved edges make it comfortable to hold. But since you're reading this looking at whether you should give this tablet to a child, it will likely never be outside its case.

As for that case, Amazon ships all the kids' tablets with a hearty rubberized foam case that has a folding kickstand that also works well as a handle. The case is easy for small hands to grip and does a fantastic job of keeping the device safe for when it inevitably gets dropped. But should anything happen to the tablet, Amazon ships its two-year worry-free warranty with every Fire Kids tablet.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids tablet and the Kids Pro version are the same device in terms of hardware and design. But differ in the case it ships with. The Pro has a thinner case and a more mature-looking interface with access to different apps. It's worth noting that this "pro" mode is something that parents can turn on or off on any Amazon Kids Fire tablet in the parental controls; more on that later.

Onto the parts that matter, starting with the display. It's a 10.1-inch, 1080p with 224ppi that produces vibrant colors and gets bright enough to be seen in most lighting conditions. While the resolution isn't ultra-high definition, it is crisp enough that the text is clear and easy to read for kids. There is an ambient light sensor in the tablet to automatically adjust the screen brightness so your little one won't get a blast of bright light in dim lighting.

Amazon did upgrade to a processor in the Fire HD 10 Kids this year and coupled it with 3GB RAM and 32GB of onboard storage, which is expandable via any of the excellent microSD cards for tablets up to 1TB. My son noticed it loading apps faster when using it than his older Fire Kids tablet.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids has dual speakers that sound just fine. There is not any kind of Dolby Atmos or spatial audio here, but your child will be able to play their games and movies loud enough to drive you crazy. Not to worry, though, because it does have a 3.5mm headphone port so that you can plug in a pair of kids' headphones to avoid the dreaded Kids Bop on repeat. There's also Bluetooth 5.3 onboard for connecting headphones wirelessly if you want.

Close

Another upgrade to this year's tablet is in the camera department, with front and rear cameras reaching the 5MP milestone and up to 1080p video recording. While those specs aren't all that exciting, tablets rarely have cameras that will win any awards. But your kid will likely have fun taking silly pictures with them. I know my son did during our testing.

The last little bit I want to mention in this section is that this is the first tablet since the Amazon Fire 11 Max, the most expensive tablet Amazon has ever released, to offer stylus support. It is only compatible with Amazon's pen, sold separately for $35. The stylus has 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity and will work at up to a 45-degree tilt. So, if your child is a budding artist, this tablet gets another checkmark in the yes box.

Software

Kids can browse safely

You might recall that I said the software might be the most important part of a device designed for kids. As a parent of two young children, I have been very happy with what Amazon does on this front for kids. The tablet itself runs Amazon's custom FireOS, which is what parents can use on their own profile, with an Amazon Kids software layer on top of it. In case you haven't heard, there are no Google Play Services on Amazon Fire tablets, so many Google apps you or your child might use won't be here. But the Amazon App Store is full of great apps, including those you'd typically find in the Play Store. Just not Google apps.

When accessing and downloading content to the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids tablet, you can have as much or as little control over this as you want. When you set up the tablet for the first time, you input your child's info, including their age. Using two sliders, you can set the age range of content you want your child to access. You can also say that you want to approve every app before it is installed to add another layer of oversight. The app store your child will see in their profile is packed with over 20,000 curated apps, games, books, videos, and, more specifically, for children — that's always growing.

Close

One of the best parts of the Amazon Kids platform is the parental controls. Parents can tailor the device to fit them and their child best. Aside from filtering apps based on age and content, parents can also set how much screen time their child can have in a day when the tablet can be used, whether the child needs to read for some time before games and videos are available, and so much more.

You can even share content in your Amazon library with your child. All of this can be done either from the tablet directly in the locked parent's dashboard or from the Amazon Kids+ app you can download to your phone.

Now, Amazon does have two versions of its kids' software — the free Amazon Kids and paid Amazon Kids+. While both options allow for the same excellent parental controls, there are some key differences to be aware of.

The main thing that separates the two, besides the cost, is the content. In the free version, the only apps kids can get will be shared with them from the parent. Apps can have ads, but there will be fer. With Amazon Kids+, that is where children have a curated app store with all ads being removed. All Amazon Fire Kids tablets get a free year of Kids+, which will be $4.99/month for Prime members and $7.99 for non-members after the year.

Battery and charging

Good to take on the road

Regarding batteries and kids' gadgets, the last thing parents want to deal with is replacing and recharging them. So, Amazon increased the Fire HD 10 Kids tablet from a maximum of 12 hours between charges to 13 hours. Of course, this depends on a few factors like screen brightness, streaming, Bluetooth connections, etc. But either way, the increase is welcomed.

My son used it on a few short road trips, and the tablet did great and managed to get through without needing a charge. Speaking of charging, the tablet ships with a 9W wall adapter that can get the device from 0 - 100% in less than four hours. But you can use up to a 15W adapter and shorten that time to less than three hours.

Competition

What else is out there?

This will be pretty quick because there isn't much competition regarding kids' tablets. Amazon may not offer the most powerful devices that can run console-level games or anything like that. But the total package of hardware, software, support, and price is unmatched. Google has its newish Kids Space platform, but it isn't nearly as robust and isn't available on every Android tablet.

You can find it on a few Lenovo tablets, the very good OnePlus Pad, and others. Samsung also has a kids' platform, but again, it is not as robust in content or parental controls as Amazon. Also, devices not carrying the Amazon logo are going to be significantly more expensive.

Should you buy it?

If you are looking for a kid-focused tablet for a child that is eight or above, then the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids is a fantastic tablet. For younger kids, you may want to consider the smaller Fire HD 8 Kids or Fire 7 Kids because it will be easier to hold for smaller hands. As for this device, Amazon's upgrades Amazon have made it a great device that can grow with your child. The performance and expandable storage means that as your child's needs become more demanding, the device can handle it.

Considering that, along with the excellent Amazon Kids+ software that keeps the bad content out, lets you have control of tablet usage, and offers a Pro mode to handle more mature kids' requirements, it's hard to go wrong here. Oh, and don't forget the free two-year worry-free warranty that nets you a replacement device should anything happen to the tablet. These things add up to a great experience for kids and parents alike and will keep Amazon as the leader in the space for the foreseeable future.