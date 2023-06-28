Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) $75 $150 Save $75 Ideal for basic use, such as streaming and web browsing, Amazon's Fire HD 10 offers the best tablet for users seeking a cheap yet reliable device. There may be better options at its normal price, but drop it down to $75 and there's nothing that beats it for the value. $75 at Amazon

With Amazon Prime Day just around the corner, early Prime Day deals are showing up to get everyone pumped up for the main event. Some of Amazon's most popular smart tech is already on sale, including a couple of their best Fire tablets, offering early bird shoppers an opportunity to take advantage of Prime Day savings ahead of the rush. A particularly great deal on the Fire HD 10 dropped this week, taking 50% off this already cheap tablet and dropping it down to just $75.

Why the Amazon Fire HD 10 is worth your money

At $75 the Fire HD 10 works wonders as a shared device to have around the house or as a tablet for kids. There's enough power under the hood to handle browsing, streaming, and most apps with minimal issue, and the large 10.1-inch 1080p Full HD display makes it a great media tablet. The cameras are decent for the price, offering a 2MP front facing and a 5MP rear facing shooter with 720p HD recording capabilities, and the impressive 12-hour battery life offers plenty of juice to use throughout the day.

All of which makes it a solid home tablet, but if you're a parent searching for a tablet that is both durable and inexpensive, the Fire HD 10 is an excellent choice for your children. Parental controls allow you to set what they can or can't access, and there are plenty of kid-friendly apps to download via the Amazon Appstore. The battery life is also great for longer car rides and road trips to keep the kids entertained, too.

However, for those looking to get a bit more out of the Fire HD 10 as a personal use tablet, you can actually install the Google Play Store on it and get access to even more apps. It's not too difficult to get up and running, and it opens up Amazon's tablet to a slew of new possibilities. That said, it's important to note that the Fire HD 10 isn't one of the best tablets out there for resource intensive apps, and the onboard 32GB of storage space can get used up quite quickly, so grabbing a microSD card to upgrade the storage capacity is recommended.

When it comes to budget-friendly tablets, the main thing to understand is that they're designed for basic use. You won't find a cheap tablet that's great for resource heavy applications such as newer games or photo editing, so a tablet like the Fire HD 10 is best suited for lounging around on the couch streaming movies, playing simple games, or browsing the web. For $150, it can be hard to justify purchasing a tablet if that's all it's going to be used for, but for 50% off this $75 tablet is a smart buy for those in need of a basic device.