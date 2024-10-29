Amazon Fire HD 10 $75 $140 Save $65 The new Fire HD 10 improves upon performance and benefits from durable construction materials to deliver a fantastic tablet experience. $75 at Amazon $75 at Best Buy

There are plenty of Android tablets you can buy if you're looking to save money. But one of our "top value" picks is now 46% off, dropping it down to just $75, which makes it an absolute steal. The Amazon Fire HD 10 can really do it all with tons of processing power, which is great for browsing the web, playing games, watching videos, and more. This is the lowest price we've seen for this tablet, so grab one while you can at this price before it's too late.

What's great about the Amazon Fire HD 10?

You really can't hate the Amazon Fire HD 10. It provides a solid experience and excellent value. We loved the bright colorful display, along with the excellent battery life. Furthermore, it has a microSD slot which makes storage expansion easy.

As far as other details, the Fire HD 10 features a octa-core processor that's paired with 32GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. You also get a 10.1-inch screen, a 5MP camera on the front and rear, USB-C charging, and support for a stylus.

For the most part, there's nothing that really pops out at you when you're using the tablet. The design looks fairly muted but is quite durable against drops and bumps. The tablet runs Fire OS on top of Android, and while it may look rather plain, the brand promises updates for four years.

The real secret sauce here is that the tablet will work pretty much the same throughout its life thanks to its lightweight OS and minimal party tricks. This is important if you're not planning to upgrade for a while. And the cherry on top right now is that it's priced at just $80, which is a fantastic price for this tablet.

Of course, if you're still on the fence, and want to maybe look at some other options that cost a little more, then we also have some great Android tablet recommendations as well.