Google might have renewed its focus on tablets ahead of Android 13, but when it comes to gadgets that people actually buy, there's no better example than Amazon's Fire Tablet lineup. All three models are low-cost entry-level slates perfect for kids, light web browsing, and streaming movies and shows. For the first time since 2019, Amazon is showing its smallest Fire 7 tablet some love, providing fans with a much-requested addition — alongside a slight bump in price.

The new Fire 7 is the last model in the lineup to make the switch to USB-C, by far the most consequential upgrade in what is otherwise a spec bump for an aging tablet. Amazon also touts 40% more battery life than the last-gen model, and it's even kept the charger in the box — a rarity these days, even if it's a relatively slow 5W brick.

The Fire HD 8 and 10 had ditched Micro USB in recent years, but the Fire 7 had been left untouched. Despite Amazon updating its 7" and 10" slates in 2019, only the premium model switched to a port anyone would call "modern."

The company is also using a new quad-core processor that's 30% faster than the 2019 model, along with 2GB of RAM — double the amount in the last-gen version. That might not sound like much, but it should make for a much-improved user experience over the version Amazon has sold for the last three years.

Otherwise, this is the same Fire 7 you've come to know and love for its easy gift-giving qualities, complete with a basic 7" 1024x600 display and matching 2MP rear and front-facing cameras. As always, you won't find the Play Store or any Google apps on these devices, though installing it only takes a few minutes of your time.

Unfortunately, that upgrade to USB-C doesn't come cheap. For the first time since the first Fire 7 without Kindle branding launched in 2015, Amazon has raised its price from $50 to $60 for its ad-supported model, with the ad-free variant starting at a whopping $75. This year's model only comes in black, blue, and pink — fans of the green shade previously offered will have to switch to a new color. It's up for pre-order at Amazon right now, with orders set to ship on June 29th. A "Kids" version is also available, complete with a matching rugged case and a subscription to Amazon Kids+ for $110.

